5 Times Samantha Akkineni was the only saving grace to the most regrettable outfits

There is no denying Samantha Akkineni is quite experimental with her looks, but at times, her stylists have simply let her down.
Samantha Akkineni is unarguably one of the most promising talents in the South Indian film industry. Besides ruling the hearts of the audience with her powerful roles, the stunner is also known for her style statements. Sam is known for slaying it on the red carpet and giving us some amazing looks to rave about while promoting her films. However, there have been times in the past, when Samantha Akkineni did not have an enthralling run with the fashion police. Samantha Akkineni always manages to look like a million bucks and is counted among the best dressed. 

Oh! Baby actress' a few outfits have terribly gone wrong and she was the only saving grace to the most regrettable looks. However, the best part is Sam can carry any look with sheer grace and confidence. There is no denying Samantha is quite experimental with her looks and but at times her stylists have simply let her down. Here's a look at some of the disappointing looks of Samantha Akkineni that we wished she would have never tried to. 

Listed below is a breakdown of the times when South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni highly let us down: 

1. Honestly, we can't believe this look has been styled by Ami Patel. For one of the events, Sam had worn Amit Aggarwal's floral designed crop top and a pleated metallic skirt. Ami went little overboard in creating this look and we think, Sam might have too regretted later.  Don't you agree the styling could have definitely been better here? 

2. We think it was a faux pas this time again! For the promotions of her film, U Turn, Sam opted for print on print, which has gone extremely wrong. She paired this outfit with black strap heels and statement earrings. Although we didn't really hate the look, to be honest, it was not the best even. 

3. The most unflattering outfit of hers and well, someone like Samantha Akkineni should have not tried this kinda look at all. To our observation, print on print is something that Samantha Akkineni is bad at. 

4. We all know Samantha Akkineni never fails to up her fashion game and every time pushes the style envelope a bit more. But is this even a look? Eyes-rolling- unexpected and can't believe that Sam had even worn this outfit. Too much yellow is hurting eyes! 

5. While we totally loved her kurta-pant suit, she could have dropped the idea of wearing a coat over it. What do you think? 

Fortunately, these all are a thing of the past and now, the Majili actress is only leaving us amazed with her on-point fashion game. According to you which was the most disaster look of hers? Let us know in the comment section below. 

