5 Times Samantha made a case for plunging neckline and statement fits

When it comes to fashion, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the OG diva, makes sure to turn enough heads. Be it on the red carpet or making a statement in a saree, you can trust Samantha to grab attention with her sartorial choices. However, the actor’s glam wardrobe is dominated by deep V-necklines and she pulls off every piece with ease and confidence. While it is not everyone's cup of tea, Sam does it like it's nobody's business. She is literally like a treat for sore eyes.

Scroll down to check out how Samantha has styled her plunging neckline outfits:

It is nobody's business



Samantha made a statement in a sequinned pre-draped saree by bestie Kresha Bajaj. However, her eye-grabbing stylish blouse dominated the look. With her strands open in soft curls and dewy make-up on, Sam amped up her look with an impactful beauty look. Yay or Nay?

Glitz And Glamour

Samantha sure knows how to amplify the glam quotient, especially with a deep plunging neckline dress and pulling back her luscious tresses in a bun. Sam teamed her look with an expensive Louis Vuitton bag and added some more bling with a statement giant ring.

The diva!

For her red carpet look, Samantha picked an emerald and black plunging neckline gown by Gauri and Nainika. The stunner made jaws drop with her bold avatar completed with a pair of black heels. She capped her look with on-point black eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows and transparent lipgloss. For hair, she tired them into a messy braid. Her on-point look can give fashion police a run for their money.

Some retro jazz!

For one of her looks in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's Two Two song, Samantha wore the pink Bronx and Branco fringe dress worth Rs. 57,248. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Samantha kept the look simple and let her outfit do all the talking. Here's another super hot look of her in a sultry plunging neckline that she is carried effortlessly.

Fusion style done right

The gorgeous Samantha won millions of hearts in a fabulous Anamika Khanna ensemble. Featuring a deep-v bralette with a jacket and a ruffled skirt, Sam carried the fusion style right with ease.

