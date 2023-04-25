5 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu played bold characters onscreen and proved she is risk taker

Samantha is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the country, with a long list of blockbusters to her name. She is one of the few female stars who command an audience for herself and is most known all over the country for her sensational cameo in the “Oo Antava” Song from Pushpa 1, W where he shared the screen with Allu Arjun, in a sizzling dance number. That song revived her career in a big way on an in pan- Indian level, as the song became a chartbuster on TikTok reels and social media videos. She has been going through some health problems of late but the actress has been holding strong and made a comeback by appearing in the Indian adaptation of the upcoming Amazon series “Citadel”, where she will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. This series will be one of the few instances when an actress from India gets a direct shot at starring in an International TV show.

Let’s have a look at a few of her outstanding performances from the actress, she is truly a P pan- Indian actress like none other so far. than.

Here are a few of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career-defining performances to date:

Super Deluxe

Streaming Platform: Netflix

No other film has caught the imagination of alternate mainstream Tamil cinema in recent times like “Super Deluxe”. The film directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja Thiagrajan Kumarajan had one of the biggest ensemble cast consisting of Vijay Sethupathi, Fahad Faasil, Samantha, and Ramya Krishna among others. The film which featured career-altering performances from pretty much all the actors, saw Samantha steal the spotlight in each scene she appeared in. She plays an unfaithful wife, who is forced to hide the body of her lover from her husband after a long series of weird occurrences. The film marked a very unconventional performance in her career from the parts of her traditional role, where she was required to portray some complicated emotion on screen. The film is still considered a milestone in her career exploring as of now that explored different shades of her persona.

Family Man 2

Streaming Partner: Amazon Prime Video

Taking a detour to her T television work, Family Man 2 had her portray one of the most challenging characters. , where she played against type. The hit series featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani saw her playing the antagonist, an undercover Tamil Tiger warrior who was part of a nationwide movement. She was seen playing a very negatively shaded character which was a great break from her film work. The role had her go through a complicated arc from being brutal to stoic on screen. She also slayed the action sequences and held her own against the veteran Manoj Bajpayee. The series got her serious attention at the national and international level and she got great reviews for her subtle performance as the militant revolutionary.

Rangasthalam

Streaming Partner: Disney + Hotstar

Samantha has also made her mark in superstar vehicles where she shared the screen with major stars. She was cast opposite Ram Charan in Sukumar’s action film Rangasthalam which was released in the year 2017. The blockbuster film was noted for Ramcharan’s performances as the deaf hero trying to oppose the local village chief but Samantha too had a well-rounded character that stood face-to-face toe to toe with the hero. The film got her good reviews at the time and the film's box office records work also helped to get it across to more people around the country. She was in equal measure funny and also nailed the dramatic parts. Samanta showed her skills at entertaining with her comedic chops within this film.

U Turn

Streaming Platform: MX Player

This film marked a great departure from her usual mainstream roles and had her lead the movie from the front. Pawan Kumar of “Lucia” fame used her personality to great effect in that film and designed the film around her character. The film which dealt with a motor accident and the subsequent search, saw her dominating each frame and navigating the scenes like any of her male contemporaries. Samantha was lauded for her subtle performance as well as stylish screen presence in the film and got her legit credential as a very mouldable actress in command of her craft. She also established her stardom with this film, getting the film made in both Tamil and Telugu, a rare feat for a film led by a female star.

Yashoda

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime

Samantha has developed a brand for herself in various industries, who can get films made in her name, and “Yashoda” saw her mounting an action thriller from last year. The film saw her pairing with Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi, and Sarathkumar in the lead. The film saw her play a hero on the run who has come across a medical scam. She puts on the trappings of an action hero in the film, where her many action set pieces, looked convincing in the action sequences. The film had her balance romance and action with equal panache on screen. It The film did well at the box office and cemented her standing as a box office star.

