5 times Vijay Deverakonda made us believe he is 'marriage material'

Tollywood heartthrob and soon-to-be Pan India star, Vijay Deverakonda, is worth endorsing as ideal 'marriage material'. He is successful, shares great chemistry with his co-stars on-screen. However, off-screen, he is a different man. He appears to be immensely transparent as a person and is a great talker.

While speculations are doing rounds that he is planning to marry his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, we list down 5 of the many things that make us believe he is the perfect marriage material.

Read on:

When he slammed a reporter for Rashmika Mandanna:

It is rightly said that a real man ain't a coward, but someone who believes in taking a stand and speaking out at the right time. Vijay Deverakonda did the same. During the promotions of Dear Comrade, VD lost his cool and slammed a reporter who asked Rashmika Mandanna about her breakup with Rakshit Shetty. He came to her rescue and silenced the reporter with a befitting reply. The Arjun Reddy actor said, "I don't even know your question...but it is no one's business. Like I am giving answer.. I don't even understand the question...how is it anyone's business...".

The one who remembers dates:

Not stereotyping, but it is always believed that it is difficult for men to remember dates. However, in Vijay's case, it is otherwise. In 2019, Vijay's birthday wish for Rashmika had taken social media by storm. Though it was a part of the film's promotion, VD made sure to make it a special one.

Dinner dates in between shoot schedules:

A few weeks ago, Vijay was spotted with Rashmika Mandanna outside a restaurant in Mumbai. They were papped while coming out of a restaurant and heading together in the same car. He sure knows how to pamper his special people.

A perfect workout buddy:

VD is very particular about his fitness and diet. He is super dedicated and makes sure to hit the gym. The Liger actor equally makes sure to inspire his fans and the people around him. I'm so sure, he will do the same with his partner as well.

A caring, respect-giving man cum best friend:

Rashmika had once said, "I was recovering from my break-up with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care which I found in Deverakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions and it was him who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, awaiting for me to embrace." Well, this speaks volumes about him being a gentleman and a caring human being.

Your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.