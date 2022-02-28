5 unforgettable characters played by Jyothika

When we talk about Tamil cinema, Jyothika is one of the actresses who has managed to take audiences on a journey through her powerful roles in films like 36 Vayathinile, Kaakha..Kaakha and many more. One of the most versatile actresses, Jyothika, wife of actor Suriya, made her debut with film Vaali and since then, there has been no looking back.

She did take a decade-long break after her marriage but made a powerful comeback like a queen with Rosshan Andrews’s 36 Vayadhinile. Her choices of roles paved the way for more such women-centric films. It was uncommon then. Jo, as she’s fondly called by her fans, the stunner made sure to take up scripts that presented a strong point of view. In a few scenes of film Chandramukhi, she managed to outshine superstar Rajinikanth.

It's always amazing to see how Jyothika effortlessly manages to pull off every role. She spreads her wings and flies like there's no tomorrow.

Here's a look at her 5 best performances:

1. Kaakha..Kaakha:

Apparently, Jyothika received high remuneration than Suriya for this film helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. While it turned into a breakthrough film of Suriya's career, critics labelled it as Jyothika's "career-high film". The actress played the role of Maaya, a teacher who falls in love with police personnel. Kaakha..Kaakha also got Jyothika and Suriya closer.

2. Chandramukhi:

Jyothika as a possessed woman, managed to steal the show in the climax of the film starring superstar Rajinikanth. Continued to rule the box office for 500 days, Jyothika won the Best Actress Award for Chandramukhi at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and honorary award of Kalimamani.

3. Mozhi:

Mozhi, a film directed by Radha Mohan turned out to be a game-changer and more important film in the career of Prithviraj and Jyothika. Mozhi is tagged as the groundbreaking movie for Tamil cinema for many reasons. Jyothika plays the role of a deaf and mute girl who grew up in an unloving environment. She doesn't believe in love at first but later falls in love with Karthik played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

4. Poovellam Kettuppar:

Poovellam Kettuppar, a romantic-comedy musical film starring Jyothika and Suriya was labelled as the 'winner' by critics. Jyothika played the role of a music director in the film.

5. Kaatrin Mozhi:

A Tamil remake of the Hindi film Tumhari Sulu, the film saw Jyothika in a very powerful role as an ambitious housewife who becomes a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show.

