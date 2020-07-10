5 Years of Baahubali: The Beginning: Prabhas gets nostalgic as he treats fans with an epic poster

On the 5th anniversary of magnum opus Baahubali, Prabhas has shared a still from one of the epic scenes from the SS Rajamouli directorial and fans can't keep calm.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Beginning has completed 5 years of its release today, July 10 and makers are recollecting their best memories of the film. On the 5th anniversary of magnum opus Baahubali, Prabhas has shared a still from one of the epic scenes from the SS Rajamouli directorial and fans can't keep calm. Prabhas managed to win the hearts of millions across the globe with his stellar performance in the two-part epic ‘Baahubali’. Today as the film turns five, the Saaho star shared a picture from the film and wrote, "Here’s to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning."

Even the makers of the film are nostalgic about the film that also features Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in the lead roles. Taking it on Twitter, the makers wrote, "It's heartening to see that even after 5 years, India is hailing #Baahubali and #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar is a top trend in India! Thank you audience for making our film a major milestone that will be celebrated for as long as Indian cinema is alive. Jai Maahishmathi!"

It's heartening to see that even after 5 years, India is hailing #Baahubali and #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar is a top trend in India! Thank you audience for making our film a major milestone that will be celebrated for as long as Indian cinema is alive. Jai Maahishmathi! pic.twitter.com/Va86ehbA1G — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 9, 2020

Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, Baahubali: The Beginning has set a huge record at the box office not only in Indian but also internationally. The music of the film is composed by M. M. Keeravani while the cinematography, production design, and VFX were handled by K. K. Senthil Kumar, Sabu Cyril and V. Srinivas Mohan respectively.

From larger than life sets to amazing cast and crew, Baahubali part one has set a standard for a lot of filmmakers. It has changed the cinema at the world level and it remains one of the golden films even after 5 years of its release.

