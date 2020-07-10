5 years of Baahubali: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on the challenging scenes, its influence on her career & more

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently opened up on her experience of working in the movie Baahubali in an interview. Read on for further details.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning clocks five years today and fans have already been rejoicing about the same. The movie features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannnaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and others in the lead roles. Tamannaah has played an instrumental role in the epic action drama. For the unversed, she is seen playing a fearless girl named Avanthika in the movie. Recently, the actress has shared her experience of working in the movie in an interview with a leading portal.

Initially, Tamannaah reveals her first memory from Baahubali which happens to be her look test for the role of Avanthika which is something she had never attempted before. The actress also reveals that her introduction part in the movie happens to be the most challenging scene that includes a fight sequence. Ask her about the kind of influence the movie’s success had on her career, Tamannaah says it made her believe that she can play any character.

The actress further adds that it encouraged her to experiment with other characters. In her words, it broke the mould of her typical girl-next-door image. Talking about Baahubali: The Beginning, the epic drama went on to create history post its release into the theatres. A sequel titled Baahubali: The Conclusion was released two years later which also went on to become a blockbuster hit. As for Tamannaah, the actress literally stole hearts with her role as Avanthika in the movie and there is no second doubt about it.

Credits :Times of India

