5 years of SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's iconic pic: Check out when the RRR trio posed together

The blockbuster movie of Indian cinema, RRR, began 5 years ago. Yes, the first visual of the film came in front of us in the form of a pic, shared by director SS Rajamouli. On November 18, 2017, director SS Rajamouli shared a photograph with Jr NTR and Ram Charan as they began the journey of RRR. Today, the special pic of RRR marks 5 years. Exactly, in 2017, on November 18, director SS Rajamouli shared a picture with superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan to announce the pan-Indian film RRR. The picture of these three together created a buzz in the industry. In the pic, the blockbuster trio can be seen flaunting a bright smile sitting on a couch. Celebrating the special pic, the makers shared the pic again and wrote, "It’s been 5 years, since when it all began 𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒅𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒘𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒅𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒏𝒐𝒘?"

Check out the first pic of the RRR trio SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan here:

On that note, let's take a look at the times when this blockbuster trio, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli came together for perfect frames. During the promotions of RRR, the trio posed together for many memorable pics. Here's one of them sharing a happy laugh together.

This is another delightful pic of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli from the sets of RRR as they wished happy Diwali to fans. The pics went viral back then.



Do you remember this candid pic of the trio from the launch ceremony of RRR? The memories are still so fresh. 5 years since the magic of RRR began.

