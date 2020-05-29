5 Years of Premam: Nivin Pauly gets nostalgic and is all hearts for the film starring Sai Pallavi, Anupama

Premam has completed 5 years of its release and the star cast of the film is elated. Nivin Pauly took to Twitter and shared a peppy poster of the film along with a heart in the caption.

2015's romantic comedy-drama, Premam starring Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles changed the face of the Malayalam cinema. Premam was released on 29 May, 2015 in India, followed by UAE on 11 June, and it opened to a massive response by the audience and critics. Well, today, the film has completed 5 years of its release and the star cast of Premam is elated. Nivin Pauly took to Twitter and shared a peppy poster of the film along with a heart in the caption. The actor is getting nostalgic and is all hearts for the film as it completes 5 years.

Its been 5 years today since it first hit the screens and it can be a perfect watch amid lockdown. The songs of the film will surely get you into the mood. Premam won more than 25 awards in different categories like Best Director, Popular Malayalam Actor (Nivin Pauly), Best Playback Singer – Male (Vijay Yesudas (for "Malare") among many.

The romantic story explores infatuation and love of a George (Nivin Pauly) from school days to his youth period. One morning, George decides to propose to Mary (Anupama Parameswaran), but he is afraid of her father who beats up boys pestering his daughter to win her heart. Sai Pallavi plays the role of a teacher name Malar.

If you looking for a film to watch out during the quarantine period, Malayalam film Premam is the right pick. It celebrates music, friendship, despair and love.

