5 Years of Premam: Sai Pallavi REVEALS she's still recognised as Malar Teacher in Kerala

It has been five years since Premam released. For Sai Pallavi, the film is undoubtedly a game-changer. The Alphonse Puthren directorial turned out to be one of the highest highest-grossing Mollywood films of that time. The film came after Sai Pallavi took part in the Tamil reality dance show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva. It would not be an understatement to say that even after five years, Premam is one of the most favourite movies of Mollywood fans. Not just in films, Sai Pallavi’s humble yet strong way of approaching things has made her occupy a separate space in the hearts of her fans.

Talking to Film Companion, the actor stated that she is still recognised as Malar Teacher in Kerala. Recalling an incident which got her emotional, she stated that people just don’t call her Malar, but their own Malar. She was quoted as saying by Film Companion, “It happened recently, actually. A few months ago I was with my sister and a Malayali lady spotted me and asked ‘Ente Malar aano?’ which means ‘Are you my Malar?’ My sister and I got so emotional. They don’t just say Malar, they say ‘my Malar’. It’s different to do a film and have people appreciate it, but when people own a character even 5 years later, that’s something else. That’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Sai Pallavi has acted in 10 South Indian films after Premam including Maari 2, Kali, Fidaa, Athiran, etc. Meanwhile, on the work front, the Maari 2 actor will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati directed by Venu Udugula. The makers of Virata Parvam had recently revealed Sai Pallavi’s first look from the film on her birthday. While some reports suggest that she will be seen as a country singer in the film, others suggest that she will play the role of a Naxalite. Media reports suggest that she was also trained by professionals for her role in Virata Parvam. The film also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles.

The shooting of Virata Parvam was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are the cinematographers. She will also be seen as the leading lady in Love Story with Naga Chaitanya, which will be directed by Sekhar Kammula.