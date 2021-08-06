50 Years of Mammootty: His style, swag & larger than life figure is unparalleled

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, known by his stage name Mammootty, in a career spanning five decades has acted in over 400 films. August 6, 1971, was the day when he stepped into the film industry and since then, there has been no looking back. He made his acting debut in 1971 with an uncredited role in Anubhavangal Paalichakal, and today, he completes 50 glorious years in the film industry.

In five years, from 1982 to 1987, Mammootty acted as a lead actor in more than 150 films. In 1986, he acted in about 35 films, including a small appearance in Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu. He has played a plethora of characters in his films and with this, Mammootty has not only occupied a huge place in the hearts of Indians but is equally popular among the millions of fans across the globe. He has paved the path for actors in the Malayalam film industry. The legend’s energy and enthusiasm is unbeatable.

Mammootty is a larger-than-life superstar and he can make every onscreen character look believable even while in the 70s. He's fit, agile, and can perform stunts effortlessly like no other. Three-time National Film Awards winner, Mammootty's style, swag, and larger-than-life personality in the film industry is unparalleled. His superstardom owing to his spectacular performances in films like Drishyam, Padayottam, Ee Nadu, Madhura Raja, among many others is unmatched. The roaring lion of Mollywood, Mammootty redefines swag and style like a legend.

Indeed in love with these photos. This awe-inspiring photo was shared by Mammootty himself on Instagram. The actor captioned it as, "Work At Home! Home Work! No Other Work So Work Out!"

It is a delight and inspiration to see such a healthy relationship!

Best buddies and the most stylish father-son duo:

He can give any actor a run for their money

A beautiful human being

The ‘heartthrob of Indian cinema'

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan pens his heart out as father Mammootty completes 50 years in the film industry; See PHOTOS