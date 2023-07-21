53rd Kerala State Film Awards Winners List: Mammootty bags Best Actor; Special mention for Kunchacko Boban
Check out the full winners list of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards. Mammootty and Vincy Aloshious bagged the top honors.
The winners of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards have been announced. As everyone had hoped for, Mammootty has been awarded the Best Actor honor. This is his sixth win in this category. Before the announcement, multiple names were thrown in as possible frontrunners to win the prestigious award, including Kunchacko Boban for Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Prithviraj Sukumaran for Jana Gana Mana.
But in the end, Mammootty got ahead of them in the race and bagged the Best Actor award. Even though the best actor award went to a cinema veteran, the best actress award went to a relative newcomer. Vincy Aloshious bagged the best actress honor for her powerhouse performance in the film Rekha. Hopefully, her win will bring more attention to the movie as well.
Take a look at the complete winners list here.
Best Film – Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
Second Best Film – Adithattu
Best Actor – Mammootty for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
Best Actress – Vincy Aloshious for Rekha
Best Director – Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu
Best Character Actress – Devi Varma for Saudi Vellakka
Best Screenplay (Original) - Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval for Nna Thaan Case Kodu
Best Screenplay (Adaptation) - Rajesh Pinnadan for Oru Thekkan Thallu Case
Best Music composer - M Jayachandran for Ayisha and Pathonpatham Nootandu
Best Children’s Film – Pallotty 90's kids
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Nna Thaan Case Kodu
Special Jury Mention - Kunchacko Boban for Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Alencier for Appan
Best Writer - Kamal KM for Pada
Best Debut Director - Shahi Kabir for Ela Veezha Poonchira
