6 inspiring quotes by Samantha Ruth Prabhu on personal life, mental health, trolls and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the leading actresses in the South film industry. Starting her career as a model, she rose to stardom with sheer determination and talent. The actress made her debut as a female lead in 2010 opposite her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in a romantic film titled Ye Maaya Chesave, which became a blockbuster and created tremendous opportunities for her. Ever since then, she has only flourished and entertained audiences with top-notch performances and blockbuster movies. It would not be wrong to say Samantha is also the most loved actress. She is somebody who is real to her fans, like an open book. In today's world, where people are scared to put their real selves out, Samantha never feared and always flaunted her good and bad side with fans via her social media pages.

From encouraging people for terrace farms, sharing no makeup pics, preaching to dream big to give it like a boss to trolls, Samantha is a firebrand package. She is everything today's young girls need to feel inspired. She has not only broken stereotypes in the industry but has been one of those actresses who voiced herself on various issues and occasions. On that note, let's take a look at the times Samantha inspired everyone with her quotes on her personal life, film industry, her struggles, marriage, trolls and more.

Samantha on battling Myositis Samantha is a power lady and nothing can stop her. Despite having health issues, she attended a few interviews for the promotions of her film Yashoda and made everyone say ‘what a strong woman’. An emotional Samantha, during the interview, opened up about battling with her health disease Myositis and said- “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder if I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”

Reel and real me Everybody is well aware that Samantha is an avid social media user. She never fears or shies away to show the ‘REAL ME’ through her social media, which she considers a medium to connect with her ardent fans. Speaking about her relationship with social media, the actress said, “I think I have spoken about everything in my life. I post fashionable photos, photoshoot photos, and show my glamorous lifestyle so I should also show my not-so-glamorous lifestyle also. People should know, everybody has good times and bad times doesn’t matter even if you are a celebrity, rich or famous.” Poster girl for big dreams Samantha, with no godfather or any support from the industry, entered to become an actress and said she is the poster girl of big dreams. In an old interview, she said, “I guess I am the poster girl for big dreams. I come from an extremely humble background. My parents are middle-class people. No one from our family had ever been in the film industry. And here I was getting a launch in a film where I broke the patriarchal rules! It seemed like a dream.” Mental trauma and personal life battle After two months, the ‘Majili’ actress decided to speak up about the divorce, its impact on her mental health, her path to recovery, and also the backlash from the public. Speaking about her journey of healing, she said that as soon as a person accepts the fact that they are through something, half of the healing is done. “Accepting, vocalizing, and fighting back is what I did,” she explained. She also said that she felt like she would "crumble and die”. However, she revealed that she realised she will go on to live her life with all these issues, she started appreciating herself for being such a strong woman. She said that she never knew she could pass this. “I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong,” Samantha expressed. Gives back to trolls like a queen Samantha is somebody who always gave back to trolls like a queen. She was accused of extra-marital affairs, and abortions, was called a divorced lady, and criticised for her clothing choices but always stood and fought against every odds in life. When social media tried to break her with numerous rumours after her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she promised not to be crushed by the personal insults and attacks. Sharing a statement signed by her on her Instagram handle, which read, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."