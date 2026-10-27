6 Malayalam and Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa, Avaraachan and Sons to Jason Sanjay’s Sigma

Malayalam and Tamil films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam and Tamil OTT releases worth checking out.

6 Malayalam and Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week

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1. Baththa

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi , Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan

, Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan

Balaji Tharaneetharan Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 29, 2026

Baththa is set in Madras in the late 1980s and follows Baththavachalam, a feared local figure, and Sabhari, a young boy who accidentally locks him inside a school bathroom. Despite being terrified of Baththa, Sabhari secretly feeds him rusks for several days before finally seeking help. The unexpected incident brings the two closer, prompting Baththa to change his behaviour.

2. Immortal

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar , Kayadu Lohar, TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran

, Kayadu Lohar, TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran Director: Mariyappan Chinna

Mariyappan Chinna Genre: Romantic Horror

Romantic Horror Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

Immortal follows Magi, a young printing press worker struggling to find affordable accommodation, who meets Sindhu, a mysterious woman who offers him a room in her luxurious apartment at an unusually low rent.

As he grows closer to her, strange incidents reveal that she harbours a dangerous supernatural secret. While Sindhu develops genuine feelings for Magi, he must confront the dark forces surrounding her and fight for his survival.

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3. The Dark Heaven

Cast: Sidhu Sid, Tharsika Navaratnaraja, Riythvika, Nizhalgal Ravi

Sidhu Sid, Tharsika Navaratnaraja, Riythvika, Nizhalgal Ravi Director: S. Balaaji

S. Balaaji Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

The Dark Heaven follows officer Ilampaari as he investigates a series of mysterious events in Mekkarai, believed to be linked to an ancient curse and a book that predicts future deaths. Joined by a librarian’s daughter searching for her missing father, he uncovers a chilling mystery involving folklore, a missing page, and a culprit hiding behind the village’s superstitions.

4. Avaraachan & Sons

Cast: Biju Menon , Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Grace Antony, Akhila Bhargavan, Vinay Forrt

, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Grace Antony, Akhila Bhargavan, Vinay Forrt Director: Thamby

Thamby Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

Avaraachan & Sons is set in the coastal village of Chellanam and follows Avarachan, a wayward father whose reckless behavior repeatedly creates trouble for his sons, Jaison and Jaimon. After a major scandal sparks a local conflict, Avarachan is forced to leave his hometown and take refuge at his elder sister Eliyamma’s house in the hills of North Kerala.

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His unexpected relocation sets off a series of chaotic encounters that gradually pave the way for reconciliation.

5. Love Always

Cast: Gouri G Kishan , Ramzan Muhammed, Jayaprakash, Jayasudha, Maya Krishnan

, Ramzan Muhammed, Jayaprakash, Jayasudha, Maya Krishnan Director: Madhumita Sundararaman

Madhumita Sundararaman Genre: Romantic Fantasy Drama

Romantic Fantasy Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

Based on the Korean webtoon Here We Go Again, a married couple experiencing a strained relationship and heading toward separation unexpectedly gets transported back to their younger selves, letting them see their past, regrets, and love from a fresh point of view.

6. Sigma

Cast: Sundeep Kishan , Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee

, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee Director: Jason Sanjay

Genre: Heist Adventure Comedy

Heist Adventure Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

Sigma follows Guru, a Chennai-based radio jockey and secret treasure hunter who takes on a risky assignment to retrieve a hidden ledger. After being betrayed by a powerful businessman, he assembles a team of specialists to raid a heavily guarded casino vault.

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What follows is a daring heist filled with unexpected twists and a clever plan to save his family, outsmarting his enemies.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam and Tamil films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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