6 Malayalam Films Expected to Release for Summer 2026: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 to Mammootty’s Patriot

Malayalam cinema is lining up an exciting list of releases for 2026. With several big titles expected to hit theaters in the upcoming summer, here's a look at the Malayalam films to watch out for.

6 Malayalam Movies Likely to Release in Summer 2026

1. Drishyam 3

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Santhi Mayadevi, Irshad Ali, Ganesh Kumar, Murali Gopy

Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Santhi Mayadevi, Irshad Ali, Ganesh Kumar, Murali Gopy Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Genre: Crime Thriller Drama

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is expected to release in theaters in Summer 2026. The upcoming crime-thriller sequel once again follows the story of Georgekutty, exploring a new chapter in his and his family's life after the trials they faced in the first two installments.

After escaping legal consequences twice, will he manage to save his family once again, and if so, how?

Interestingly, the makers had recently wrapped up Mohanlal’s portions for the movie, with post-production likely to begin soon.

2. I, Nobody

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu Director: Nissam Basheer

Nissam Basheer Genre: Socio-Political Heist Action

After the success of the Mammootty-starrer Rorschach, director Nissam Basheer is helming I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

The upcoming film is touted to be a blend of action, heist, and socio-political elements, co-produced by Supriya Menon under Prithviraj Productions. The film is expected to wrap soon, with a release likely around April-May 2026.

Reportedly, I, Nobody was initially pitched to actor Dileep but eventually landed with Prithviraj. Recently, Parvathy wrapped up her portions of the film, marking a reunion with the Vilaayath Budha actor after Ennu Ninte Moideen, Koode, and My Story.

3. Tiki Taka

Cast: Asif Ali, Lukman Avaran, Naslen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanchana Nataraj

Asif Ali, Lukman Avaran, Naslen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanchana Nataraj Director: Rohith VS

Rohith VS Genre: Action Thriller

Tiki Taka, starring Asif Ali, has been in the making for quite some time and is touted to be an action thriller unlike anything seen before in Malayalam cinema. Although more details remain under wraps, the film, initially expected to be released in December 2025, has been moved to 2026.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first-look poster featuring the ensemble cast in silhouette, teasing a large-scale action spectacle.

4. Aadu 3

Cast: Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Renji Panicker

Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Renji Panicker Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas Genre: Epic Fantasy Comedy Adventure

Following the success of Aadu and Aadu 2, the team has reunited for a third installment titled Aadu 3. The final film in the trilogy is expected to take a different route within the comedy genre, exploring an epic new premise.

As the adventure continues, the core cast, including Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, and others, returns to reprise their roles, along with new additions.

5. Untitled Nivin Pauly movie

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Ann Augustine, Balachandra Menon

Nivin Pauly, Ann Augustine, Balachandra Menon Director: B. Unnikrishnan

B. Unnikrishnan Genre: Political Thriller Drama

Nivin Pauly and director B. Unnikrishnan are teaming up for the first time for an untitled political thriller. Production began in September 2025 with a pooja ceremony, and the project is expected to be mounted on a large scale.

With filming expected to wrap up soon, the makers are likely to target a Summer 2026 release.

6. Patriot

Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Mahesh Narayanan Genre: Spy Action Drama

Patriot, starring Mammootty in the lead, is expected to release for Vishu 2026 (April). Directed by Take Off fame Mahesh Narayanan, the film is a massive multistarrer featuring Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and others in pivotal roles.

With filming reportedly in its final phase, the movie is likely to maintain its Summer 2026 release window.

The films mentioned above are currently speculated to be released between March and May next year and are subject to change depending on production schedules.

ALSO READ: L365: Mohanlal reunites with Thudarum’s Tharun Moorthy, producer confirms new story