6 Malayalam Films Expected to Release for Summer 2026: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 to Mammootty’s Patriot
Are you wondering what big movies from Malayalam cinema will release in theaters for the Summer next year? Here’s a list of films expected to be released from March to May 2026.
Malayalam cinema is lining up an exciting list of releases for 2026. With several big titles expected to hit theaters in the upcoming summer, here's a look at the Malayalam films to watch out for.
6 Malayalam Movies Likely to Release in Summer 2026
1. Drishyam 3
- Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Santhi Mayadevi, Irshad Ali, Ganesh Kumar, Murali Gopy
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Genre: Crime Thriller Drama
Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is expected to release in theaters in Summer 2026. The upcoming crime-thriller sequel once again follows the story of Georgekutty, exploring a new chapter in his and his family's life after the trials they faced in the first two installments.
After escaping legal consequences twice, will he manage to save his family once again, and if so, how?
Interestingly, the makers had recently wrapped up Mohanlal’s portions for the movie, with post-production likely to begin soon.
2. I, Nobody
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu
- Director: Nissam Basheer
- Genre: Socio-Political Heist Action
After the success of the Mammootty-starrer Rorschach, director Nissam Basheer is helming I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.
The upcoming film is touted to be a blend of action, heist, and socio-political elements, co-produced by Supriya Menon under Prithviraj Productions. The film is expected to wrap soon, with a release likely around April-May 2026.
Reportedly, I, Nobody was initially pitched to actor Dileep but eventually landed with Prithviraj. Recently, Parvathy wrapped up her portions of the film, marking a reunion with the Vilaayath Budha actor after Ennu Ninte Moideen, Koode, and My Story.
3. Tiki Taka
- Cast: Asif Ali, Lukman Avaran, Naslen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanchana Nataraj
- Director: Rohith VS
- Genre: Action Thriller
Tiki Taka, starring Asif Ali, has been in the making for quite some time and is touted to be an action thriller unlike anything seen before in Malayalam cinema. Although more details remain under wraps, the film, initially expected to be released in December 2025, has been moved to 2026.
Recently, the makers unveiled the first-look poster featuring the ensemble cast in silhouette, teasing a large-scale action spectacle.
4. Aadu 3
- Cast: Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Renji Panicker
- Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas
- Genre: Epic Fantasy Comedy Adventure
Following the success of Aadu and Aadu 2, the team has reunited for a third installment titled Aadu 3. The final film in the trilogy is expected to take a different route within the comedy genre, exploring an epic new premise.
As the adventure continues, the core cast, including Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, and others, returns to reprise their roles, along with new additions.
5. Untitled Nivin Pauly movie
- Cast: Nivin Pauly, Ann Augustine, Balachandra Menon
- Director: B. Unnikrishnan
- Genre: Political Thriller Drama
Nivin Pauly and director B. Unnikrishnan are teaming up for the first time for an untitled political thriller. Production began in September 2025 with a pooja ceremony, and the project is expected to be mounted on a large scale.
With filming expected to wrap up soon, the makers are likely to target a Summer 2026 release.
6. Patriot
- Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi
- Director: Mahesh Narayanan
- Genre: Spy Action Drama
Patriot, starring Mammootty in the lead, is expected to release for Vishu 2026 (April). Directed by Take Off fame Mahesh Narayanan, the film is a massive multistarrer featuring Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and others in pivotal roles.
With filming reportedly in its final phase, the movie is likely to maintain its Summer 2026 release window.
The films mentioned above are currently speculated to be released between March and May next year and are subject to change depending on production schedules.
