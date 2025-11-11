6 Malayalam OTT releases to watch this week: Shabareesh Varma’s Inspection Bungalow to Avihitham

Several Malayalam films and web series are gearing up to premiere on OTT platforms this week. If you're unsure about what to watch over the weekend, here's a curated list to help you choose.

6 Malayalam OTT releases to watch this week

1. Inspection Bungalow

Cast: Shabareesh Varma, Aadhiya Prasad, Shaju Sreedhar, Senthil Krishna

Shabareesh Varma, Aadhiya Prasad, Shaju Sreedhar, Senthil Krishna Director: Saiju SS

Saiju SS Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 14, 2025

Inspection Bungalow follows the story of Sub-Inspector Vishnu, a reluctant cop with a shadowed past in the village of Aravangad. He is assigned to relocate his police station to an abandoned government property that locals call the Inspection Bungalow.

What begins as a routine transfer soon spirals into a terrifying investigation involving unexplained deaths, ghostly apparitions, and a hidden truth buried for decades. As Vishnu is forced to confront his deepest fears, he teams up with Mythili, a paranormal researcher, only to uncover secrets more sinister than the spirits themselves.

Interestingly, the show is touted to be the first-ever horror-comedy series made in Malayalam.

2. Poyyamozhi

Cast: Jaffar Idukki, Nathaniel Madathil, Meenakshi Anoop

Jaffar Idukki, Nathaniel Madathil, Meenakshi Anoop Director: Sudhi Anna

Sudhi Anna Runtime: 1 hour and 39 minutes

1 hour and 39 minutes Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: Simply South/ManoramaMAX

Simply South/ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: November 14, 2025

Poyyamozhi is a Malayalam-language thriller starring Churuli actor Jaffar Idukki and newcomer Nathaniel Madathil in lead roles. Directed by Sudhi Anna, the movie was originally screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The story revolves around a man named Poyyamozhi, who guides Jason through a dense forest. However, things take a dark turn when it is revealed that Poyyamozhi is actually a hunter searching for his next prey. What follows is a gripping chase that delves deep into both of their psyches.

The movie was earlier released on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX for Indian viewers and will soon begin streaming internationally on Simply South.

3. Dude (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Neha Shetty (cameo), Satya (cameo)

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Neha Shetty (cameo), Satya (cameo) Director: Keerthiswaran

Keerthiswaran Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Genre: Romantic Action Comedy

Romantic Action Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 14, 2025

Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is arriving on OTT after its theatrical release on October 17, 2025. Written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, it follows the story of Agan and his cousin Kural.

Having shared a deep bond since childhood, Kural proposes to Agan, but he rejects her. Years later, Agan realizes his feelings for her and approaches her father (his uncle) to seek her hand in marriage.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Kural reveals that she is in love with Paari and is pregnant with his child. Since they belong to different castes, she fears her father might harm them. To protect the couple, Agan enters into a fake marriage with Kural, planning to help them elope.

Whether the couple manages to escape in time and what happens to all their lives forms the crux of the narrative.

4. Coupling

Cast: Sarjano Khalid, Sreenath Babu, Vyshnavi Raj, Malavika Sreenath, Samarth Ambujakshan

Sarjano Khalid, Sreenath Babu, Vyshnavi Raj, Malavika Sreenath, Samarth Ambujakshan Director: Pramod Mohan

Pramod Mohan Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: November 14, 2025

Coupling is an upcoming web series starring June fame Sarjano Khalid in the lead role, alongside Sreenath Babu, Vyshnavi Raj, and Malavika Sreenath.

The series follows the story of a young man coping with a breakup. Amid his heartbreak, his ex-girlfriend calls him to hire him as the photographer for her wedding to another man. Despite his pain, he agrees but soon finds love again, with someone who carries her own emotional scars.

The show takes a complex and heartfelt look at modern relationships through its quadrilateral love story.

5. Telusu Kada (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Rohini, Sanjay Swaroop, Rajashree, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Annapurna

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Rohini, Sanjay Swaroop, Rajashree, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Annapurna Director: Neeraja Kona

Neeraja Kona Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 14, 2025

Telusu Kada, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, marks the directorial debut of stylist Neeraja Kona. The film focuses on the life of Varun, a chef struggling to move on from his ex-girlfriend.

During this phase, he meets Anjali through a matrimonial alliance, and the two quickly fall in love and marry. Their happy life, however, is disrupted when Anjali discovers she cannot carry a baby to term.

In hopes of having a child, she consults an IVF specialist, Raaga. In a surprising turn of events, Raaga volunteers to be the surrogate mother, and it is revealed that she is Varun's ex-girlfriend.

As Varun invites his ex-turned-surrogate to live with him and his wife, the film explores how their intertwined relationships unfold.

6. Avihitham

Cast: Unni Raj, Renji Kankol, Vineeth Chakyar, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, Vrinda Menon, Ajith Punnad, Unnikrishnan Parappa

Unni Raj, Renji Kankol, Vineeth Chakyar, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, Vrinda Menon, Ajith Punnad, Unnikrishnan Parappa Director: Senna Hegde

Senna Hegde Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes

1 hour and 45 minutes Genre: Satirical Black Comedy Drama

Satirical Black Comedy Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 14, 2025

Avihitham tells the story of Prakashan, a jobless man who witnesses an illicit affair one night after drinking with his friends. Curious about the incident, he and his group of judgmental companions make it their mission to uncover the identities of those involved.

The flick uses this premise to satirize the prying and hypocritical nature of small communities, as well as the intense scrutiny placed on women's morality. It also sheds light on society's double standards, contrasting the acceptance of men's affairs with the condemnation of women.

