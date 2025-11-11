6 Malayalam OTT releases to watch this week: Shabareesh Varma’s Inspection Bungalow to Avihitham
Can’t figure out what to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of Malayalam movies and web series to check out.
Several Malayalam films and web series are gearing up to premiere on OTT platforms this week. If you're unsure about what to watch over the weekend, here's a curated list to help you choose.
6 Malayalam OTT releases to watch this week
1. Inspection Bungalow
- Cast: Shabareesh Varma, Aadhiya Prasad, Shaju Sreedhar, Senthil Krishna
- Director: Saiju SS
- Runtime: TBA
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: November 14, 2025
Inspection Bungalow follows the story of Sub-Inspector Vishnu, a reluctant cop with a shadowed past in the village of Aravangad. He is assigned to relocate his police station to an abandoned government property that locals call the Inspection Bungalow.
What begins as a routine transfer soon spirals into a terrifying investigation involving unexplained deaths, ghostly apparitions, and a hidden truth buried for decades. As Vishnu is forced to confront his deepest fears, he teams up with Mythili, a paranormal researcher, only to uncover secrets more sinister than the spirits themselves.
Interestingly, the show is touted to be the first-ever horror-comedy series made in Malayalam.
2. Poyyamozhi
- Cast: Jaffar Idukki, Nathaniel Madathil, Meenakshi Anoop
- Director: Sudhi Anna
- Runtime: 1 hour and 39 minutes
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to watch: Simply South/ManoramaMAX
- Streaming Date: November 14, 2025
Poyyamozhi is a Malayalam-language thriller starring Churuli actor Jaffar Idukki and newcomer Nathaniel Madathil in lead roles. Directed by Sudhi Anna, the movie was originally screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
The story revolves around a man named Poyyamozhi, who guides Jason through a dense forest. However, things take a dark turn when it is revealed that Poyyamozhi is actually a hunter searching for his next prey. What follows is a gripping chase that delves deep into both of their psyches.
The movie was earlier released on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX for Indian viewers and will soon begin streaming internationally on Simply South.
3. Dude (Malayalam-dub)
- Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Neha Shetty (cameo), Satya (cameo)
- Director: Keerthiswaran
- Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes
- Genre: Romantic Action Comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: November 14, 2025
Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is arriving on OTT after its theatrical release on October 17, 2025. Written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, it follows the story of Agan and his cousin Kural.
Having shared a deep bond since childhood, Kural proposes to Agan, but he rejects her. Years later, Agan realizes his feelings for her and approaches her father (his uncle) to seek her hand in marriage.
However, things take an unexpected turn when Kural reveals that she is in love with Paari and is pregnant with his child. Since they belong to different castes, she fears her father might harm them. To protect the couple, Agan enters into a fake marriage with Kural, planning to help them elope.
Whether the couple manages to escape in time and what happens to all their lives forms the crux of the narrative.
4. Coupling
- Cast: Sarjano Khalid, Sreenath Babu, Vyshnavi Raj, Malavika Sreenath, Samarth Ambujakshan
- Director: Pramod Mohan
- Runtime: TBA
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
- Streaming Date: November 14, 2025
Coupling is an upcoming web series starring June fame Sarjano Khalid in the lead role, alongside Sreenath Babu, Vyshnavi Raj, and Malavika Sreenath.
The series follows the story of a young man coping with a breakup. Amid his heartbreak, his ex-girlfriend calls him to hire him as the photographer for her wedding to another man. Despite his pain, he agrees but soon finds love again, with someone who carries her own emotional scars.
The show takes a complex and heartfelt look at modern relationships through its quadrilateral love story.
5. Telusu Kada (Malayalam-dub)
- Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Rohini, Sanjay Swaroop, Rajashree, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Annapurna
- Director: Neeraja Kona
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: November 14, 2025
Telusu Kada, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, marks the directorial debut of stylist Neeraja Kona. The film focuses on the life of Varun, a chef struggling to move on from his ex-girlfriend.
During this phase, he meets Anjali through a matrimonial alliance, and the two quickly fall in love and marry. Their happy life, however, is disrupted when Anjali discovers she cannot carry a baby to term.
In hopes of having a child, she consults an IVF specialist, Raaga. In a surprising turn of events, Raaga volunteers to be the surrogate mother, and it is revealed that she is Varun's ex-girlfriend.
As Varun invites his ex-turned-surrogate to live with him and his wife, the film explores how their intertwined relationships unfold.
6. Avihitham
- Cast: Unni Raj, Renji Kankol, Vineeth Chakyar, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, Vrinda Menon, Ajith Punnad, Unnikrishnan Parappa
- Director: Senna Hegde
- Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes
- Genre: Satirical Black Comedy Drama
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: November 14, 2025
Avihitham tells the story of Prakashan, a jobless man who witnesses an illicit affair one night after drinking with his friends. Curious about the incident, he and his group of judgmental companions make it their mission to uncover the identities of those involved.
The flick uses this premise to satirize the prying and hypocritical nature of small communities, as well as the intense scrutiny placed on women's morality. It also sheds light on society's double standards, contrasting the acceptance of men's affairs with the condemnation of women.
ALSO READ: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay initially offer Sigma to Dulquer Salmaan and NOT Sundeep Kishan?