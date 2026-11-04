6 Malayalam, Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Harish Kalyan’s Nooru Kodi Vaanavil to Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game

Malayalam and Tamil films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam and Tamil OTT releases worth checking out.

6 Malayalam and Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Nooru Kodi Vaanavil

Cast: Harish Kalyan , Siddhi Idnani, Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Chinni Jayanth, Sampath Raj, M. Rinil, VJ Parvathy

, Siddhi Idnani, Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Chinni Jayanth, Sampath Raj, M. Rinil, VJ Parvathy Director: Sasi

Sasi Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

Nooru Kodi Vaanavil follows Vino, an ambitious television broadcaster who moves to Goa in search of a fresh face for his show. There, he meets the free-spirited Fenny, and what begins as a professional association gradually blossoms into romance as the two navigate their contrasting personalities and life choices.

2. ICU

Cast: Bibin George, Baburaj, Murali Gopy, Vismaya Aneesh, Sreekanth Murali, Meera Vasudevan

Bibin George, Baburaj, Murali Gopy, Vismaya Aneesh, Sreekanth Murali, Meera Vasudevan Director: George Varghese

George Varghese Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Where to watch: Sun NXT

Sun NXT Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

ICU revolves around a brutal incident and an unexpected family emergency that brings bitter enemies and former lovers together in a hospital's Intensive Care Unit. As they await crucial medical outcomes, buried secrets, unresolved emotions, and hidden truths emerge, gradually revealing the mystery behind the incident.

3. Meesaya Murukku 2

Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi , Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas

, Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas Director: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi Genre: Musical Comedy Drama

Musical Comedy Drama Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

Meesaya Murukku 2 follows three generations of a North Chennai family determined to take Gaana music from the streets to the global stage. Through their struggles with industry recognition and changing musical trends, the family strives to preserve its musical roots and fulfil a long-standing dream of bringing independent Gaana music to an international audience.

4. The Grand Master

Cast: Abarnathi, Lingesh, Vettri Cheliyan, Suresh Chandra Menon, Aswin Tamilarasi

Abarnathi, Lingesh, Vettri Cheliyan, Suresh Chandra Menon, Aswin Tamilarasi Director: Vettri Cheliyan

Vettri Cheliyan Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: Sun NXT

Sun NXT Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

The Grand Master follows Nandhan, a 10-year-old boy from a disadvantaged background who dreams of becoming a chess champion. With the support of his devoted mother, he strives to overcome financial hardships and repeated rejections to pursue his passion and prove his talent.

5. 7 Star Boys

Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe , Balu Varghese, IM Vijayan, Jumana Abdu Rahman, TG Ravi

, Balu Varghese, IM Vijayan, Jumana Abdu Rahman, TG Ravi Director: Nikhil Premraj

Nikhil Premraj Genre: Sports Drama

Sports Drama Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

Originally released in Malayalam as Aanaparambile World Cup, 7 Star Boys follows seven football-loving boys from a Kerala village who dream of making it big in the sport. With the support of their community and a special mentor, they transform an abandoned field into their practice ground and prepare for a major tournament while navigating friendship and the challenges of balancing football with everyday life.

6. I’m Game

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt

, Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt Director: Nahas Hidayath

Nahas Hidayath Genre: Fantasy Action

Fantasy Action Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

I'm Game follows Dan, a reckless young man whose life takes an unexpected turn after a hand transplant connects him to the lingering consciousness of a deceased cricketer. As he uncovers a mysterious past and confronts a powerful cricket network, Dan embarks on a journey of redemption and transformation.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam and Tamil films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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