6 Nayanthara Movies Set to Release in 2026: Toxic, Mookuthi Amman 2, Patriot and more

Nayanthara recently enjoyed a successful run at the box office with the Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film featured the actress as the co-lead, offering several charming moments alongside the Megastar.

As we look ahead, the actress is set to appear in several projects in 2026. Here’s a look at them.

6 Nayanthara Films Releasing in 2026

1. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Cast: Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth

Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth Director: Geetu Mohandas

Geetu Mohandas Genre: Period Gangster Action

Period Gangster Action Language: Kannada-English

Kannada-English Release Date: March 19, 2026

As Yash returns to the big screens after the success of the KGF franchise, Nayanthara is expected to play a pivotal role in the gangster actioner Toxic. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the actress plays the character Ganga, with her character poster evoking a sense of intensity.

2. Patriot

Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Mahesh Narayanan Genre: Spy Action Drama

Spy Action Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: April 23, 2026

As Mammootty and Mohanlal reunite on the big screen with Patriot, Nayanthara is set to play a significant role in the film. Directed by Take Off fame Mahesh Narayanan, the movie is reportedly based on a covert mission, hinting at an intense spy drama.

3. Dear Students

Cast: Nayanthara, Nivin Pauly, Redin Kingsley, Mallika Sukumaran, Jagadish, Lal, Sharaf U Dheen, Aju Varghese

Nayanthara, Nivin Pauly, Redin Kingsley, Mallika Sukumaran, Jagadish, Lal, Sharaf U Dheen, Aju Varghese Director: George Philip Roy, Sandeep Kumar

George Philip Roy, Sandeep Kumar Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Malayalam-Tamil

Malayalam-Tamil Release Date: Summer 2026 (Tentative)

While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, Nayanthara is expected to return to theatres with the action-comedy Dear Students. The bilingual film features her as a police officer investigating a case set against a school backdrop.

With Nivin Pauly also co-producing the project, the actor will appear in an extended cameo, reuniting with Nayanthara after the success of Love Action Drama.

4. Mookuthi Amman 2

Cast: Nayanthara, Urvashi, Sneha, Duniya Vijay, Regena Cassandrra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ramachandra Raju, Ajay Ghosh

Nayanthara, Urvashi, Sneha, Duniya Vijay, Regena Cassandrra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ramachandra Raju, Ajay Ghosh Director: Sundar C

Sundar C Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Fantasy Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: Summer 2026 (Tentative)

Following the success of Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji, Nayanthara is set to reprise her role as the titular character in Mookuthi Amman 2. This installment, helmed by Sundar C, explores a new story and set of characters, with no direct connection to the first film.

5. Hi

Cast: Nayanthara, Kavin, K. Bhagyaraj, Poornima Bhagyaraj

Nayanthara, Kavin, K. Bhagyaraj, Poornima Bhagyaraj Director: Vishnu Edavan

Vishnu Edavan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: 2026

Nayanthara teams up with Dada fame Kavin for the romantic comedy titled Hi. Directed by Vishnu Edavan, the film marks his directorial debut after working as a lyricist and assistant director under Lokesh Kanagaraj.

While plot details remain under wraps, the film is speculated to revolve around a love story between two neighbours.

6. Mannangatti: Since 1960

Cast: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, Narendra Prasath

Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, Narendra Prasath Director: Dude Vicky

Dude Vicky Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: June 2026 (Tentative)

Mannangatti: Since 1960, wrapped up filming in 2024, but has yet to see a theatrical release. As per reports, the film is expected to hit the silver screens in June 2026. However, further details about the project remain undisclosed.

The films listed above are among the most anticipated Nayanthara projects slated for theatrical release in 2026.

