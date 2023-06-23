6 PHOTOS: Who does Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's baby girl looks like? First Glimpse of 'Mega Princess' out

New mommy Upasana Kamineni has now been discharged from Apollo Hospital after giving birth to a baby girl, on June 20. Ram Charan and Upasana were clicked stepping out of the hospital a few hours ago and they make for a picture-perfect family moment. While interacting with the media, Ram Charan was asked if the baby girl looks like him or Upasana, and the RRR star quickly replied, 'like me' with a big laugh.

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his happiness on becoming granddaughter

While interacting with the media on June 20, megastar Chiranjeevi got emotional as he spoke about his granddaughter. He also said that Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter is born on an auspicious day, Tuesday.

"We had been waiting for years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After many years, divine favors granted our request. We are showered in love and wishes from our friends, families, well-wishers, and admirers all around the world who always feel our happiness as their own. On behalf of our family, please accept my heartfelt gratitude for their well wishes and blessings for the young one. According to the elders, the infant was born at an auspicious time. Even before the birth, we saw positive signs. Charan's growth in the industry, his accomplishments, and the recent engagement of Varun Tej are some of the joyful developments that have happened. Looking at all of the good moments in our lives, I feel it is because of the positivity this newborn girl is bringing. Our family worships Anjaneya Swamy(Lord Hanuman). Tuesday is his day, and we are grateful that the kid was born on this auspicious day. The best team of doctors from Apollo handled the birth flawlessly. Many thanks to everyone," said Chiranjeevi.

