6 revelations by Sitara and Namrata Shirodkar, from acting debut to Mahesh Babu's reaction to her first ad

Mahesh Babu's Sitara is all over the news after her first commercial advertisement. The young star became a brand ambassador of a jewelry brand and attended the launch event today in Hyderabad. She also addressed the media along with her mom Namrata Shirodkar and spoke about many things including her first remuneration, her dad Mahesh Babu's debut, her reaction to her advertisement, debut, Gautham debut, and more.

Sitara donated first remuneration

According to reports, the 11-year-old was paid a whopping remuneration of Rs 1 crore for appearing in the advertisement. While there's no confirmation about this yet, the star kid revealed that she donated her full first remuneration. Sitara said that she donated the entire sum to charity.

Mahesh Babu got emotional watching his daughter's ad

Mahesh Babu is super proud of his daughter's accomplishment as her advertisement was also featured in Times Square, New York. During the media interaction, Sitara shared that her Mahesh Babu was quite emotional after seeing her in the Ad and kept on watching the video multiple times.



Sitara reveals she wants to become actor

As Sitara is a popular star kid and daughter of the superstar, fans and everyone have high hopes for her debut. When asked if she is interested in acting and she instantly replied “yes, yes, yes, I am”. However, the young one added that she has a long way to become an actress and is doing these ads in between the time she gets while studying.

Namrata extended her support for Sitara's interest in acting and added, "We as parents have always been encouraging of our kids. We will let them do whatever they want with their careers. We will be there to help them”.

The superstar's wife also shared if they are doing the right thing by letting Sitara enter the film industry which has several misconceptions. She said, “The film industry is often misunderstood. With proper guidance and support, the film industry is a beautiful place.”



About Gautam debut

Namrata Shirodkar also opened up about her son Gautam's debut. The former actress said, "Gautam wants to finish his graduation first and will then think about his Tollywood entry." Mahesh Babu also started off his journey as a child artist by acting in his father Krishna's films.

About Sitara Ghattamaneni

Sitara Ghattamaneni joined a new league as she became the first star kid to feature on New York's Times Square with a luxurious Jewellery brand advertisement. She became the face of a well-renowned jewelry brand. She became the only one to bag an advertisement at such young age. The star kid filmed for the advertisement on a massive scale for the 3 days

Sitara has already begun her preparation to become an actress. She takes dancing classes and often shares videos grooving to songs like Saranga Dhariya, Nagada Dhol, and more. The videos have garnered millions of views. The young girl also flaunts her acting skills by doing reels on Instagram.

In 2019, Sitara gave her voice to Baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the English fantasy film Frozen 2. Mahesh Babu is also seen supporting his little girl for her big debut. She featured alongside her father Mahesh Babu in the dance video Penny song from the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She also appeared on a dance reality show with her father as a guest.

