6 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s Patriot to Dhanush’s Kara, KD The Devil

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films hitting theaters this week. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a look at some of the major upcoming releases.

6 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week

1. Patriot

Cast: Mammootty , Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, Prakash Belawadi, Grace Antony

, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, Prakash Belawadi, Grace Antony Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Mahesh Narayanan Genre: Spy Action Thriller

Spy Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 52 minutes

2 hours and 52 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: May 1, 2026

Patriot explores the story of an intelligence device developed with government approval. However, when a man stands in opposition to its use, he becomes the only one capable of exposing the grave danger it poses and how it could harm everyone. As his revelations make him a target, the man, an ex-army officer, teams up with his paraplegic colleague to prevent disaster before time runs out.

2. Jet Lee

Cast: Sathya, Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Kabir Duhan Singh

Sathya, Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Kabir Duhan Singh Director: Ritesh Rana

Ritesh Rana Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: May 1, 2026

Jet Lee follows a passenger flight carrying fugitive billionaire Prajapathi that spirals into chaos when mercenaries and covert agents clash mid-air. Amid the unraveling mission, special agent Shivani Roy fights for control while a mysterious man awakens in the aircraft’s bathroom with no memory, and a deadly secret hidden within him.

3. KD: The Devil

Cast: Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt , Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi, Kichcha Sudeepa (cameo)

Dhruva Sarja, , Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi, Kichcha Sudeepa (cameo) Director: Prem

Prem Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: April 30, 2026

Set in the 1970s, KD: The Devil follows Kaali, a petty criminal who becomes entangled with dangerous underworld figures. The film explores his rapid rise to power and the escalating conflicts that threaten his life.

4. Nooru Sami

Cast: Vijay Antony , Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Karunas, Sakthi, Kavya Anil

, Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Karunas, Sakthi, Kavya Anil Director: Sasi

Sasi Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: May 1, 2026

Nooru Saami is a family-centric drama that explores the emotional bond between a son and his mother, highlighting themes of love and social struggle.

5. Gaaya Padda Simham

Cast: Tharun Bhascker , JD Chakravarthy, Sree Vishnu, Faria Abdullah, Maanasa Choudhary, Vishnu Oi

, JD Chakravarthy, Sree Vishnu, Faria Abdullah, Maanasa Choudhary, Vishnu Oi Director: Kasyap Sreenivas

Kasyap Sreenivas Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: May 1, 2026

Gaaya Padda Simham tells the story of a young man whose American dream turns into a nightmare, forcing him to return home and seek revenge against strict deportation policies.

6. Kara

Cast: Dhanush , Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sreeja Ravi

, Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sreeja Ravi Director: Vignesh Raja

Vignesh Raja Genre: Heist Action Thriller

Heist Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 41 minutes

2 hours and 41 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: April 30, 2026

Kara follows the story of a man named Karasamy, a reformed thief, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq. Due to the tense circumstances, he is forced to return to crime to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father’s final wish.

These films are among the major South Indian releases set to hit theaters this week.

ALSO READ: Patriot: Mammootty rejects ‘pan-India’ label for spy-thriller with Mohanlal: ‘This film is made for Malayalis’