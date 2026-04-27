6 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s Patriot to Dhanush’s Kara, KD The Devil
Are you wondering what to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to see in theaters.
South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films hitting theaters this week. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a look at some of the major upcoming releases.
6 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week
1. Patriot
- Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, Prakash Belawadi, Grace Antony
- Director: Mahesh Narayanan
- Genre: Spy Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 52 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
Patriot explores the story of an intelligence device developed with government approval. However, when a man stands in opposition to its use, he becomes the only one capable of exposing the grave danger it poses and how it could harm everyone. As his revelations make him a target, the man, an ex-army officer, teams up with his paraplegic colleague to prevent disaster before time runs out.
2. Jet Lee
- Cast: Sathya, Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Kabir Duhan Singh
- Director: Ritesh Rana
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
Jet Lee follows a passenger flight carrying fugitive billionaire Prajapathi that spirals into chaos when mercenaries and covert agents clash mid-air. Amid the unraveling mission, special agent Shivani Roy fights for control while a mysterious man awakens in the aircraft’s bathroom with no memory, and a deadly secret hidden within him.
3. KD: The Devil
- Cast: Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi, Kichcha Sudeepa (cameo)
- Director: Prem
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: April 30, 2026
Set in the 1970s, KD: The Devil follows Kaali, a petty criminal who becomes entangled with dangerous underworld figures. The film explores his rapid rise to power and the escalating conflicts that threaten his life.
4. Nooru Sami
- Cast: Vijay Antony, Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Karunas, Sakthi, Kavya Anil
- Director: Sasi
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
Nooru Saami is a family-centric drama that explores the emotional bond between a son and his mother, highlighting themes of love and social struggle.
5. Gaaya Padda Simham
- Cast: Tharun Bhascker, JD Chakravarthy, Sree Vishnu, Faria Abdullah, Maanasa Choudhary, Vishnu Oi
- Director: Kasyap Sreenivas
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
Gaaya Padda Simham tells the story of a young man whose American dream turns into a nightmare, forcing him to return home and seek revenge against strict deportation policies.
6. Kara
- Cast: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sreeja Ravi
- Director: Vignesh Raja
- Genre: Heist Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 41 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: April 30, 2026
Kara follows the story of a man named Karasamy, a reformed thief, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq. Due to the tense circumstances, he is forced to return to crime to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father’s final wish.
These films are among the major South Indian releases set to hit theaters this week.
ALSO READ: Patriot: Mammootty rejects ‘pan-India’ label for spy-thriller with Mohanlal: ‘This film is made for Malayalis’