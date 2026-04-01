6 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun’s Euphoria to Hey Balwanth
Wondering what to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South Indian films to check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there are any new movies to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.
6 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week
1. Euphoria
- Cast: Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun, Vignesh Gavireddy, Prithvi Raj Addala, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nassar, Rohit, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha
- Director: Gunasekhar
- Genre: Social Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ETVWin
- Streaming Date: April 2, 2026
Euphoria revolves around Vindhya Vemulapalli, the principal of a top college in the city. In a surprising turn of events, she approaches the High Court and files a case against herself.
What led her to take such a step, and what is the nature of her relationship with a young woman named Chaitra, are explored in the film. It deals with themes of parenting, justice, and the relentless price of ambition.
2. Vadam
- Cast: Vimal, Natty Subramaniam, Sanashka Sri, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao
- Director: Kenthiran V
- Genre: Action Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: April 3, 2026
Vadam follows the story of a man and his extraordinary bond with his bull, as he navigates the complexities of family relationships.
3. Mrithyunjay
- Cast: Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Sudharshan, Racha Ravi, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Shiju AR, Chinna, Aishwariyaa, Baladitya
- Director: Sri Hussain Sha Kiran
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: April 3, 2026
Mrithyunjay follows Jay, an ambitious reporter working at Swecha Newspaper, whose job is to secure obituary advertisements. He excels in his role but aspires to join the Crime Bureau. However, he is denied the position due to a lack of experience and skills.
One day, while attempting to secure an obituary advertisement, Jay notices something unusual about a death. He begins searching for answers, and his investigation eventually leads him to a formidable force.
4. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani
- Cast: Sivaji, Laya, Master Rohan, Prince Cecil, Ali Basha, Dhanraj, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Raj Tirandasu, Ganesh Babu
- Director: Sudheer Sreeram
- Genre: Crime Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: April 3, 2026
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani narrates the story of a sincere village Panchayat Secretary, Sriram, whose life descends into chaos when his eccentric wife, Uthara, and their son, Mittu, accidentally cause the death of a local police officer. How they handle the chaotic events that follow is explored in the film.
5. Velleppam
- Cast: Akshay Radakrishnan, Noorin Shereef, Roma Asrani, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreejith Ravi, Kailash
- Director: Praveen Raj Pookkadan
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: April 3, 2026
Velleppam follows Josemon, who has spent his life avoiding responsibility, while his sister Sarah sacrifices her dreams to support the family. His stagnant world is shaken when Kaleena, an artist commissioned to paint a church, enters his life and challenges his perspective.
With a powerful local politician observing from the shadows, Josemon is pushed into a journey of self-discovery, forcing him to question whether he can finally find a purpose worth fighting for.
6. Hey Balwanth
- Cast: Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Sudharshan, Harsha Vardhan, Annapurna
- Director: Gopi Atchara
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: March 31, 2026
Hey Balwanth (previously titled Hey Bhagawan) is a comedy-drama that follows Krishna, who grows up watching his father work tirelessly. After completing his postgraduate degree in business management, he wants to take over his father’s business. However, his father asks him to find a job elsewhere.
To prove himself as a worthy successor, Krishna joins an NGO as a business consultant. The NGO is managed by Mithra, and he eventually falls in love with her. Just when everything seems to be going well, Krishna’s father suffers a heart attack, and doctors advise him to take bed rest for a few months.
With his father forced to rest, Krishna decides to run the family business. What happens after he takes charge forms the rest of the story.
These are some of the South Indian films that will be available for streaming this week.
ALSO READ: 9 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Sharwanand’s Biker, Saravanan’s Leader to Vaazha II