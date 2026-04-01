6 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun’s Euphoria to Hey Balwanth

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there are any new movies to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

6 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Euphoria

Cast: Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun , Vignesh Gavireddy, Prithvi Raj Addala, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nassar, Rohit, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha

Bhumika Chawla, , Vignesh Gavireddy, Prithvi Raj Addala, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nassar, Rohit, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha Director: Gunasekhar

Gunasekhar Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: April 2, 2026

Euphoria revolves around Vindhya Vemulapalli, the principal of a top college in the city. In a surprising turn of events, she approaches the High Court and files a case against herself.

What led her to take such a step, and what is the nature of her relationship with a young woman named Chaitra, are explored in the film. It deals with themes of parenting, justice, and the relentless price of ambition.

2. Vadam

Cast: Vimal , Natty Subramaniam, Sanashka Sri, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao

, Natty Subramaniam, Sanashka Sri, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao Director: Kenthiran V

Kenthiran V Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: April 3, 2026

Vadam follows the story of a man and his extraordinary bond with his bull, as he navigates the complexities of family relationships.

3. Mrithyunjay

Cast: Sree Vishnu , Reba Monica John, Sudharshan, Racha Ravi, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Shiju AR, Chinna, Aishwariyaa, Baladitya

, Reba Monica John, Sudharshan, Racha Ravi, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Shiju AR, Chinna, Aishwariyaa, Baladitya Director: Sri Hussain Sha Kiran

Sri Hussain Sha Kiran Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 3, 2026

Mrithyunjay follows Jay, an ambitious reporter working at Swecha Newspaper, whose job is to secure obituary advertisements. He excels in his role but aspires to join the Crime Bureau. However, he is denied the position due to a lack of experience and skills.

One day, while attempting to secure an obituary advertisement, Jay notices something unusual about a death. He begins searching for answers, and his investigation eventually leads him to a formidable force.

4. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

Cast: Sivaji, Laya, Master Rohan, Prince Cecil, Ali Basha, Dhanraj, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Raj Tirandasu, Ganesh Babu

Sivaji, Laya, Master Rohan, Prince Cecil, Ali Basha, Dhanraj, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Raj Tirandasu, Ganesh Babu Director: Sudheer Sreeram

Sudheer Sreeram Genre: Crime Comedy

Crime Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 3, 2026

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani narrates the story of a sincere village Panchayat Secretary, Sriram, whose life descends into chaos when his eccentric wife, Uthara, and their son, Mittu, accidentally cause the death of a local police officer. How they handle the chaotic events that follow is explored in the film.

5. Velleppam

Cast: Akshay Radakrishnan, Noorin Shereef, Roma Asrani, Shine Tom Chacko , Sreejith Ravi, Kailash

Akshay Radakrishnan, Noorin Shereef, Roma Asrani, , Sreejith Ravi, Kailash Director: Praveen Raj Pookkadan

Praveen Raj Pookkadan Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: April 3, 2026

Velleppam follows Josemon, who has spent his life avoiding responsibility, while his sister Sarah sacrifices her dreams to support the family. His stagnant world is shaken when Kaleena, an artist commissioned to paint a church, enters his life and challenges his perspective.

With a powerful local politician observing from the shadows, Josemon is pushed into a journey of self-discovery, forcing him to question whether he can finally find a purpose worth fighting for.

6. Hey Balwanth

Cast: Suhas , Shivani Nagaram, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Sudharshan, Harsha Vardhan, Annapurna

, Shivani Nagaram, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Sudharshan, Harsha Vardhan, Annapurna Director: Gopi Atchara

Gopi Atchara Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 31, 2026

Hey Balwanth (previously titled Hey Bhagawan) is a comedy-drama that follows Krishna, who grows up watching his father work tirelessly. After completing his postgraduate degree in business management, he wants to take over his father’s business. However, his father asks him to find a job elsewhere.

To prove himself as a worthy successor, Krishna joins an NGO as a business consultant. The NGO is managed by Mithra, and he eventually falls in love with her. Just when everything seems to be going well, Krishna’s father suffers a heart attack, and doctors advise him to take bed rest for a few months.

With his father forced to rest, Krishna decides to run the family business. What happens after he takes charge forms the rest of the story.

These are some of the South Indian films that will be available for streaming this week.

ALSO READ: 9 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Sharwanand’s Biker, Saravanan’s Leader to Vaazha II