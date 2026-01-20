6 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Sobhita Dhulipala’s Cheekatilo to Vikram Prabhu starrer Sirai

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to check out on OTT this week. If you are wondering whether there is any new movie to stream, here is a list of films you should not miss.

6 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Cheekatilo

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, Vadlamani Srinivas

Sobhita Dhulipala, Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, Vadlamani Srinivas Director: Sharan Kopishetty

Sharan Kopishetty Genre: Crime Suspense Thriller

Crime Suspense Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: January 23, 2026

Cheekatilo is an upcoming crime suspense thriller releasing directly on OTT this week. The movie follows Sandhya, a criminology graduate and true-crime podcaster in Hyderabad, who gets entangled in a dangerous hunt for a perpetrator after a shocking crime is linked to cold cases from two decades earlier.

Sandhya uses her podcast as a tool to provoke and expose the killer, blurring the lines between investigator and prey in a tense game of cat and mouse, while uncovering deep secrets about the city’s dark underbelly. Whether she manages to capture the perpetrator and deliver justice in this complex tale of crime forms the crux of the story.

2. Mark

Cast: Kichcha Sudeepa, Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Shine Tom Chacko

Kichcha Sudeepa, Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Shine Tom Chacko Director: Vijay Kartikeyaa

Vijay Kartikeyaa Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: January 23, 2026

Mark explores the story of Ajay Markandayya, a suspended police officer known for his ruthless nature and unbreakable determination. As he returns to duty, he takes on a powerful nexus of gangsters and corrupt politicians in his quest to restore justice.

The film delves into how he accomplishes this task and the challenges he faces along the way.

3. Sree Ayyappan

Cast: Riyas Khan, Kottayam Ramesh, Aneesh Ravi, Sudheer Sukumaran, Kudassanad Kanakam, Nidhi Dayas

Riyas Khan, Kottayam Ramesh, Aneesh Ravi, Sudheer Sukumaran, Kudassanad Kanakam, Nidhi Dayas Director: Vishnu Venjaramoodu

Vishnu Venjaramoodu Genre: Devotional Action Drama

Devotional Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes

2 hours and 4 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: January 19, 2026

Sree Ayyappan narrates the tale of Lord Ayyappa taking human form to thwart a planned terrorist attack on a major Indian temple. The mission involves a joint operation by the National Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Army to protect faith and culture.

The story blends devotional themes with modern action, showcasing divine intervention against threats to Lord Ayyappa’s legacy.

4. Shambhala

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Swasika, Madhunandan, Ravi Varma, Ramaraju, Shiju AR, Harsha Vardhan

Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Swasika, Madhunandan, Ravi Varma, Ramaraju, Shiju AR, Harsha Vardhan Director: Ugandhar Muni

Ugandhar Muni Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller

Supernatural Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 23 minutes

2 hours and 23 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: January 22, 2026

Shambhala focuses on a mysterious meteor crash in a superstitious village in the 1980s that unleashes supernatural forces and strange behaviour among the residents. As the mystery remains unsolved, an atheist scientist named Vikram takes it upon himself to uncover the truth behind the meteor and its impact on the villagers.

How Vikram uncovers the mystery, the history of Shambhala, and the supernatural occurrences surrounding him is explored in the film.

5. 45

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Rajendran, Kaustubha Mani, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Ramachandran

Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Rajendran, Kaustubha Mani, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Ramachandran Director: Arjun Janya

Arjun Janya Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: January 23, 2026

45 centres on a man experiencing an existential crisis, questioning life, love, and destiny. Blending high-octane action with raw emotions, the film reflects the psychological impact such turmoil has on an individual.

While confronting these aspects, the man also encounters two entities, one a protector and the other a destroyer.

6. Sirai

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda Thambirajah, Harishankar Narayanan, Remya Suresh, Munnar Ramesh, PL Thenappan

Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda Thambirajah, Harishankar Narayanan, Remya Suresh, Munnar Ramesh, PL Thenappan Director: Suresh Rajakumari

Suresh Rajakumari Genre: Courtroom Crime Drama

Courtroom Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes

2 hours and 4 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: January 23, 2026

Sirai is a courtroom crime drama that follows the story of head constable Kathiravan, who is assigned to escort an accused man, Abdul Rauf, from prison to court.

Through flashbacks from Abdul’s life, the film reveals systemic bias and human struggles while exploring themes of identity, justice, and humanity within a flawed system. The movie particularly focuses on the challenges faced by underprivileged and minority communities in India.

The above list features some of the most-awaited South Indian films set to premiere on OTT platforms this week.

