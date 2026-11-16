South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

6 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. Anbil Avan

Cast: Ashok Selvan , Preity Mukhundhan, Revathi, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh, Akash Murugan

, Preity Mukhundhan, Revathi, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh, Akash Murugan Director: R. Kaarthikeyan

R. Kaarthikeyan Genre: Romantic Thriller

Romantic Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: November 20, 2026

Anbil Avan follows Surya and Iyal, a married couple who leave their city life behind to fulfil Iyal's dream of running a vintage homestay in a hill station. However, their fresh start takes a turn when a powerful local figure attempts to drive them out of their newly acquired heritage bungalow.

As intimidation escalates, Surya is pushed to his limits, leading to a confrontation where he must fight to protect his wife and the life they have built together.

2. Anumana Pakshi

Cast: Rag Mayur, Merin Philip, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Raasi

Rag Mayur, Merin Philip, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Raasi Director: Vimal Krishna

Vimal Krishna Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: November 20, 2026

Anumana Pakshi follows Sunny, a content creator whose habit of questioning everything often lands him in trouble. When a friend calls him from Kashmir under troubling circumstances, Sunny travels there with another friend, only to find himself caught up in an unexpected chain of events.

After meeting Kanya Kumari and becoming entangled in her plans, things take a mysterious turn when his friend passes away. With an unusual group of guests and a quirky officer looking into the case, Sunny must put his overthinking to good use to uncover the truth behind the unfolding mystery.

3. Mr & Mrs Office

Cast: Pradeep Antony , Smeha Manimegalai, Sanam Shetty, Magizh Thirumeni

, Smeha Manimegalai, Sanam Shetty, Director: Abdul Kabeez

Abdul Kabeez Genre: Workplace Comedy

Workplace Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 18, 2026

Mr & Mrs Office follows a married couple, Arivu and Aishwarya, who are happily married at home but have to pretend to be complete strangers at their workplace five days a week. They navigate a demanding boss and curious colleagues while trying to hide their secret.

4. Gowri Putra

Cast: Anu Prabhakar, Rithvik Krupakar, Mahathi Bhat, Drithi

Anu Prabhakar, Rithvik Krupakar, Mahathi Bhat, Drithi Director: Ramji

Ramji Genre: Soap Opera

Soap Opera Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 16, 2026

Gowri Putra centers around Karthik, a deeply devoted son who battles every obstacle and challenge to reclaim his mother's ancestral home and fulfill her lifelong wish.

5. Haiku

Cast: Aegan, Sridevi Apalla, Femina George, Adirchi Arun, Subramanian Sethu

Aegan, Sridevi Apalla, Femina George, Adirchi Arun, Subramanian Sethu Director: Yuvaraj Chinnasamy

Yuvaraj Chinnasamy Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 20, 2026

Haiku follows Manoharan, aka Mano, who joins a women's college as its only male student after being expelled from his engineering college. There, he falls in love with his classmate Pavalakodi, but insecurities and possessiveness eventually drive them apart.

Years later, while working in Chennai, Mano grows close to Nivetha, a trainee dealing with the aftermath of a difficult relationship. As the two develop feelings for each other, Mano's past romance resurfaces, testing their growing bond and his understanding of love.

6. 418

Cast: Chaithra J. Achar , Ramesh Indira, Surya Raj Veerabathini, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil, Shree Vaishnav, Shrikanth Ganesh

, Ramesh Indira, Surya Raj Veerabathini, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil, Shree Vaishnav, Shrikanth Ganesh Director: Kirtan Nadagouda

Kirtan Nadagouda Genre: Supernatural Psychological Horror Thriller

Supernatural Psychological Horror Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 20, 2026

418 is set in a village where a medical college building, VIMS, has remained abandoned and sealed for fifteen years. When the building is reopened despite strong opposition from the locals, a series of unexplained events begins to unfold.

Vivek, an 18-year-old student with the ability to sense supernatural occurrences, struggles to make others believe his warnings. As he and his friends explore the mystery, the arrival of Devika, a woman desperate to become a mother, draws their attention to Room No. 418, a sealed hostel storeroom shrouded in a terrifying mystery.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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