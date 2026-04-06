6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi to Shane Nigam’s Haal
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South movies and series to check out online.
South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.
6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Thaai Kizhavi
- Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli
- Director: Sivakumar Murugesan
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of Pavunuthayi, a 70-year-old woman who is a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village and works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children.
However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and exposing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on both the family and the villagers. The film is co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
2. Naangal
- Cast: Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad
- Director: Avinash Prakash
- Genre: Coming of Age Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Naangal follows the story of three brothers navigating a traumatic and dysfunctional childhood under their authoritarian and flawed father in Ooty between 1998 and 2002. The film focuses on the siblings' survival, their emotional bond, and the lasting impact of parental abuse in an isolated household.
3. Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku
- Cast: Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha
- Director: Chendu Muddu
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 50 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming Date: April 6, 2026
Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku revolves around a crucial deadline set for 10 a.m. the next day. As the clock ticks, the characters find themselves trapped in tense and dangerous situations. With time rapidly running out, they are pushed into a desperate struggle to escape the danger. What follows is a nail-biting race against time as they try to survive the escalating crisis.
4. Kanimangalam Kovilakam
- Cast: Ajmal Khan AA, Abbhi Krish, Muhamad Rafi, Sarath Sabha, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo
- Director: Raajesh Mohan
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
At Kanimangalam Kovilakam, a once-prominent ancestral home, Ravi returns to settle property matters after years away. Old disputes, buried secrets, and strained family ties resurface within the mansion’s walls. As inheritance battles intensify, the past begins to influence the present.
5. Kaakee Circus
- Cast: Rajesh Madhavan, Arjun, Subash Selvam, Anbuselvan, Munishkanth, Manoj, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba, Rakesh Ushar
- Director: Ameen Barif
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 7 Episodes
- Language: Tamil, Malayalam
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Set against the backdrop of a sub-jail in coastal Tamil Nadu, Kaakee Circus narrates the story of a book-loving jailer and an overeager constable trying to solve a case in which a thief breaks into the prison to steal a donation box, leading to a chaotic investigation.
6. Haal
- Cast: Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya, Johny Antony, Abin Bino, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Madhupal, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Drishya Cherot, Joy Mathew, Nishanth Sagar
- Director: Veeraa
- Genre: Musical Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX, SunNXT
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Haal explores the story of Asif Kadalundi, a rapper who falls in love with Maria Fernandez, the daughter of a Christian priest. The film focuses on their tumultuous relationship as they navigate prejudice, family expectations, and religious and societal stigmas, driven by music and set against the backdrop of a modern, deeply divided society.
These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.
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