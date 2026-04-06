6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi to Shane Nigam’s Haal

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Thaai Kizhavi

Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar , Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli

, Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli Director: Sivakumar Murugesan

Sivakumar Murugesan Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of Pavunuthayi, a 70-year-old woman who is a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village and works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children.

However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and exposing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on both the family and the villagers. The film is co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

2. Naangal

Cast: Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad

Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad Director: Avinash Prakash

Avinash Prakash Genre: Coming of Age Drama

Coming of Age Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes

2 hours and 31 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Naangal follows the story of three brothers navigating a traumatic and dysfunctional childhood under their authoritarian and flawed father in Ooty between 1998 and 2002. The film focuses on the siblings' survival, their emotional bond, and the lasting impact of parental abuse in an isolated household.

3. Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku

Cast: Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha

Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha Director: Chendu Muddu

Chendu Muddu Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 50 minutes

1 hour and 50 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: April 6, 2026

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku revolves around a crucial deadline set for 10 a.m. the next day. As the clock ticks, the characters find themselves trapped in tense and dangerous situations. With time rapidly running out, they are pushed into a desperate struggle to escape the danger. What follows is a nail-biting race against time as they try to survive the escalating crisis.

4. Kanimangalam Kovilakam

Cast: Ajmal Khan AA, Abbhi Krish, Muhamad Rafi, Sarath Sabha, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo

Ajmal Khan AA, Abbhi Krish, Muhamad Rafi, Sarath Sabha, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo Director: Raajesh Mohan

Raajesh Mohan Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

At Kanimangalam Kovilakam, a once-prominent ancestral home, Ravi returns to settle property matters after years away. Old disputes, buried secrets, and strained family ties resurface within the mansion’s walls. As inheritance battles intensify, the past begins to influence the present.

5. Kaakee Circus

Cast: Rajesh Madhavan , Arjun, Subash Selvam, Anbuselvan, Munishkanth, Manoj, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba, Rakesh Ushar

, Arjun, Subash Selvam, Anbuselvan, Munishkanth, Manoj, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba, Rakesh Ushar Director: Ameen Barif

Ameen Barif Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 7 Episodes

7 Episodes Language: Tamil, Malayalam

Tamil, Malayalam Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Set against the backdrop of a sub-jail in coastal Tamil Nadu, Kaakee Circus narrates the story of a book-loving jailer and an overeager constable trying to solve a case in which a thief breaks into the prison to steal a donation box, leading to a chaotic investigation.

6. Haal

Cast: Shane Nigam , Sakshi Vaidya, Johny Antony, Abin Bino, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Madhupal, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Drishya Cherot, Joy Mathew, Nishanth Sagar

, Sakshi Vaidya, Johny Antony, Abin Bino, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Madhupal, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Drishya Cherot, Joy Mathew, Nishanth Sagar Director: Veeraa

Veeraa Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Musical Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes

2 hours and 45 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX, SunNXT

ManoramaMAX, SunNXT Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Haal explores the story of Asif Kadalundi, a rapper who falls in love with Maria Fernandez, the daughter of a Christian priest. The film focuses on their tumultuous relationship as they navigate prejudice, family expectations, and religious and societal stigmas, driven by music and set against the backdrop of a modern, deeply divided society.

These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.

ALSO READ: 7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi to LIK, Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit