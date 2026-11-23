6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Venkatesh Daggubati’s AK 47 to Sathyameva
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies and shows to stream.
South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.
6 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week
1. Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47
- Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina Parthavi
- Director: Trivikram Srinivas
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: November 27, 2026 (Tentative)
AK 47 follows an overworked family man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he wins a Rs 100 crore lottery. Hoping to give his family a better life, he moves them into a luxurious villa, but their sudden display of wealth attracts notorious people. As they enter their gated community, the family must unite to outsmart the intruders to protect themselves and their newfound happiness.
2. Octopus
- Cast: Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan
- Director: Jeyachandra Hashmi
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: November 27, 2026
Set in a close-knit neighbourhood where residents share a family-like bond, Octopus revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a young woman, gradually uncovering a web of secrets and hidden truths within the community.
3. Garvidi Lakshmi
- Cast: Anandhi, Rag Mayur, Naresh, Raasi, LB Sriram, Srinivas Avasarala
- Director: Gowri Naidu Jammu
- Genre: Musical Biographical Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: November 27, 2026
Garividi Lakshmi follows an aspiring filmmaker who travels to Garividi village to explore the forgotten life of legendary North Andhra Burra Katha artist Reddy Vijaya Lakshmi.
Through the memories of her reluctant friend, he uncovers Lakshmi's difficult childhood, her rise to fame as a folk performer during the 1980s and 1990s, and her eventual downfall following personal betrayal, being troubled by cassette producers, and the misuse of her identity by rival performers.
4. Corporate Love Story
- Cast: Priyanka Upendra, Sanjana Doss, Pranav Sridhar
- Director: Pannaga Bharana
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: November 27, 2026
Corporate Love Story revolves around Nithya and Arjun, two contrasting coworkers at Uniqvus Tech, a struggling dating app startup in Bengaluru. While Nithya is an ambitious and quick-witted designer, Arjun is an emotionally guarded Product Head determined to save the company from shutting down.
Despite their differences, working together through demanding deadlines and late-night product development gradually brings them closer, turning their professional association into romance. However, their relationship faces challenges from workplace rivalries and mounting family expectations.
5. Law and Order
- Cast: Prakash Varma, Limson K Sunny, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Abhirami, Shankar Ramakrishnan, VK Prakash, Mammootty (cameo)
- Director: Ranjith
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: Manorama MAX
- Streaming Date: November 27 (Tentative)
Law and Order follows Balagopal, an officer known for his integrity, as he teams up with five young academy graduates to challenge a powerful underground network. Following an unexpected tragedy, the rookies take matters into their own hands, setting off a chain of events. Moreover, Mammootty reprises his role as Karikkamuri Shanmughan from 2004’s Black.
6. Sathyameva
- Cast: Rony David Raj, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Jayarajan Kozhikode, Deepu Karunakaran, Ajith Dhanwanthari
- Director: Deepu Karunakaran
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: November 27, 2026
Sathyameva narrates the story of Rajaram, a once-successful professional haunted by a past failure, who gets an unexpected opportunity to reclaim his lost confidence when he takes up the search for a woman who vanished twenty years ago.
Following a trail of forgotten memories and hidden secrets, he uncovers a web of deception involving influential figures. With his personal redemption at stake, Rajaram embarks on a challenging journey to uncover the truth and bring long-awaited closure to a grieving father.
These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.
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