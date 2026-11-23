South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

6 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati , Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina Parthavi

, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina Parthavi Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 27, 2026 (Tentative)

AK 47 follows an overworked family man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he wins a Rs 100 crore lottery. Hoping to give his family a better life, he moves them into a luxurious villa, but their sudden display of wealth attracts notorious people. As they enter their gated community, the family must unite to outsmart the intruders to protect themselves and their newfound happiness.

2. Octopus

Cast: Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan

Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan Director: Jeyachandra Hashmi

Jeyachandra Hashmi Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

Set in a close-knit neighbourhood where residents share a family-like bond, Octopus revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a young woman, gradually uncovering a web of secrets and hidden truths within the community.

3. Garvidi Lakshmi

Cast: Anandhi, Rag Mayur, Naresh, Raasi, LB Sriram, Srinivas Avasarala

Anandhi, Rag Mayur, Naresh, Raasi, LB Sriram, Srinivas Avasarala Director: Gowri Naidu Jammu

Gowri Naidu Jammu Genre: Musical Biographical Drama

Musical Biographical Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

Garividi Lakshmi follows an aspiring filmmaker who travels to Garividi village to explore the forgotten life of legendary North Andhra Burra Katha artist Reddy Vijaya Lakshmi.

Through the memories of her reluctant friend, he uncovers Lakshmi's difficult childhood, her rise to fame as a folk performer during the 1980s and 1990s, and her eventual downfall following personal betrayal, being troubled by cassette producers, and the misuse of her identity by rival performers.

4. Corporate Love Story

Cast: Priyanka Upendra, Sanjana Doss, Pranav Sridhar

Priyanka Upendra, Sanjana Doss, Pranav Sridhar Director: Pannaga Bharana

Pannaga Bharana Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

Corporate Love Story revolves around Nithya and Arjun, two contrasting coworkers at Uniqvus Tech, a struggling dating app startup in Bengaluru. While Nithya is an ambitious and quick-witted designer, Arjun is an emotionally guarded Product Head determined to save the company from shutting down.

Despite their differences, working together through demanding deadlines and late-night product development gradually brings them closer, turning their professional association into romance. However, their relationship faces challenges from workplace rivalries and mounting family expectations.

5. Law and Order

Cast: Prakash Varma , Limson K Sunny, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Abhirami, Shankar Ramakrishnan, VK Prakash, Mammootty (cameo)

, Limson K Sunny, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Abhirami, Shankar Ramakrishnan, VK Prakash, (cameo) Director: Ranjith

Ranjith Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Manorama MAX

Manorama MAX Streaming Date: November 27 (Tentative)

Law and Order follows Balagopal, an officer known for his integrity, as he teams up with five young academy graduates to challenge a powerful underground network. Following an unexpected tragedy, the rookies take matters into their own hands, setting off a chain of events. Moreover, Mammootty reprises his role as Karikkamuri Shanmughan from 2004’s Black.

6. Sathyameva

Cast: Rony David Raj , Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Jayarajan Kozhikode, Deepu Karunakaran, Ajith Dhanwanthari

, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Jayarajan Kozhikode, Deepu Karunakaran, Ajith Dhanwanthari Director: Deepu Karunakaran

Deepu Karunakaran Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

Sathyameva narrates the story of Rajaram, a once-successful professional haunted by a past failure, who gets an unexpected opportunity to reclaim his lost confidence when he takes up the search for a woman who vanished twenty years ago.

Following a trail of forgotten memories and hidden secrets, he uncovers a web of deception involving influential figures. With his personal redemption at stake, Rajaram embarks on a challenging journey to uncover the truth and bring long-awaited closure to a grieving father.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Vrushakarma Runtime: Naga Chaitanya’s supernatural horror thriller runs for more than 3 hours? Here’s what we know