6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Vijay Sethupathi starrer Baththa to GV Prakash Kumar, Kayadu Lohar’s Immortal
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies and shows to stream.
South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.
6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Baththa
- Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan
- Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: October 29, 2026
Baththa is set in Madras in the late 1980s and follows Baththavachalam, a feared local figure, and Sabhari, a young boy who accidentally locks him inside a school bathroom. Despite being terrified of Baththa, Sabhari secretly feeds him rusks for several days before finally seeking help. The unexpected incident brings the two closer, prompting Baththa to change his behaviour.
2. Love Always
- Cast: Gouri G Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Jayaprakash, Jayasudha, Maya Krishnan
- Director: Madhumita Sundararaman
- Genre: Romantic Fantasy Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: October 30, 2026
Based on the Korean webtoon Here We Go Again, a married couple experiencing a strained relationship and heading toward separation unexpectedly gets transported back to their younger selves, letting them see their past, regrets, and love from a fresh point of view.
3. Avaraachan & Sons
- Cast: Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Grace Antony, Akhila Bhargavan, Vinay Forrt
- Director: Thamby
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: October 30, 2026
Avaraachan & Sons is set in the coastal village of Chellanam and follows Avarachan, a wayward father whose reckless behavior repeatedly creates trouble for his sons, Jaison and Jaimon. After a major scandal sparks a local conflict, Avarachan is forced to leave his hometown and take refuge at his elder sister Eliyamma’s house in the hills of North Kerala.
His unexpected relocation sets off a series of chaotic encounters that gradually pave the way for reconciliation.
4. Rudravanam PS
- Cast: Naresh Agastya, Banerjee, Shiva Alapati, Sugali Siloni, Ramesh Konambhotla
- Director: Sasidhar Munnangi
- Genre: Thriller Series
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: October 30, 2026
Rudravanam PS follows officer Sivakumar, who looks into a reported gold robbery worth Rs 25 lakh at a remote village. It takes a disturbing turn when a missing-person search leads to the discovery of a headless body in the forest.
As Sivakumar uncovers links between multiple cases, he encounters layers of deception that he must overcome.
5. Immortal
- Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Kayadu Lohar, TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran
- Director: Mariyappan Chinna
- Genre: Romantic Horror
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SonyLIV
- Streaming Date: October 30, 2026
Immortal follows Magi, a young printing press worker struggling to find affordable accommodation, who meets Sindhu, a mysterious woman who offers him a room in her luxurious apartment at an unusually low rent.
As he grows closer to her, strange incidents reveal that she harbours a dangerous supernatural secret. While Sindhu develops genuine feelings for Magi, he must confront the dark forces surrounding her and fight for his survival.
6. Thella Kaagitham
- Cast: Harsh Roshan, Nakshatra, Ajay, Sharanya, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Deepak Mali
- Director: Ramesh Bandreddi
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ETVWin
- Streaming Date: October 29, 2026
Thella Kaagitham follows Ramu and Aasha, two high school students from a picturesque village whose innocent romance blossoms during their 10th-grade days. As they move to college, insecurities and misguided advice complicate their relationship, leading to an unexpected pregnancy.
Unable to confide in their families, the teenagers struggle to hide their situation while confronting emotional turmoil and the consequences of a crisis they are unprepared to handle.
These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.
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