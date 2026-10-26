6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Vijay Sethupathi starrer Baththa to GV Prakash Kumar, Kayadu Lohar’s Immortal

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Baththa

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi , Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan

, Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan

Balaji Tharaneetharan Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 29, 2026

Baththa is set in Madras in the late 1980s and follows Baththavachalam, a feared local figure, and Sabhari, a young boy who accidentally locks him inside a school bathroom. Despite being terrified of Baththa, Sabhari secretly feeds him rusks for several days before finally seeking help. The unexpected incident brings the two closer, prompting Baththa to change his behaviour.

2. Love Always

Cast: Gouri G Kishan , Ramzan Muhammed, Jayaprakash, Jayasudha, Maya Krishnan

, Ramzan Muhammed, Jayaprakash, Jayasudha, Maya Krishnan Director: Madhumita Sundararaman

Madhumita Sundararaman Genre: Romantic Fantasy Drama

Romantic Fantasy Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

Based on the Korean webtoon Here We Go Again, a married couple experiencing a strained relationship and heading toward separation unexpectedly gets transported back to their younger selves, letting them see their past, regrets, and love from a fresh point of view.

3. Avaraachan & Sons

Cast: Biju Menon , Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Grace Antony, Akhila Bhargavan, Vinay Forrt

, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Grace Antony, Akhila Bhargavan, Vinay Forrt Director: Thamby

Thamby Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

Avaraachan & Sons is set in the coastal village of Chellanam and follows Avarachan, a wayward father whose reckless behavior repeatedly creates trouble for his sons, Jaison and Jaimon. After a major scandal sparks a local conflict, Avarachan is forced to leave his hometown and take refuge at his elder sister Eliyamma’s house in the hills of North Kerala.

His unexpected relocation sets off a series of chaotic encounters that gradually pave the way for reconciliation.

4. Rudravanam PS

Cast: Naresh Agastya , Banerjee, Shiva Alapati, Sugali Siloni, Ramesh Konambhotla

, Banerjee, Shiva Alapati, Sugali Siloni, Ramesh Konambhotla Director: Sasidhar Munnangi

Sasidhar Munnangi Genre: Thriller Series

Thriller Series Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

Rudravanam PS follows officer Sivakumar, who looks into a reported gold robbery worth Rs 25 lakh at a remote village. It takes a disturbing turn when a missing-person search leads to the discovery of a headless body in the forest.

As Sivakumar uncovers links between multiple cases, he encounters layers of deception that he must overcome.

5. Immortal

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar , Kayadu Lohar, TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran

, Kayadu Lohar, TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran Director: Mariyappan Chinna

Mariyappan Chinna Genre: Romantic Horror

Romantic Horror Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: October 30, 2026

Immortal follows Magi, a young printing press worker struggling to find affordable accommodation, who meets Sindhu, a mysterious woman who offers him a room in her luxurious apartment at an unusually low rent.

As he grows closer to her, strange incidents reveal that she harbours a dangerous supernatural secret. While Sindhu develops genuine feelings for Magi, he must confront the dark forces surrounding her and fight for his survival.

6. Thella Kaagitham

Cast: Harsh Roshan , Nakshatra, Ajay, Sharanya, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Deepak Mali

, Nakshatra, Ajay, Sharanya, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Deepak Mali Director: Ramesh Bandreddi

Ramesh Bandreddi Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: October 29, 2026

Thella Kaagitham follows Ramu and Aasha, two high school students from a picturesque village whose innocent romance blossoms during their 10th-grade days. As they move to college, insecurities and misguided advice complicate their relationship, leading to an unexpected pregnancy.

Unable to confide in their families, the teenagers struggle to hide their situation while confronting emotional turmoil and the consequences of a crisis they are unprepared to handle.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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