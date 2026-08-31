6 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer DC to Varun Tej Konidela’s Korean Kanakaraju

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

6 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. DC

Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj , Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Raj, Kasthuri Raja

, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Raj, Kasthuri Raja Director: Arun Matheswaran

Arun Matheswaran Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: September 4, 2026

DC follows Devadas, a rebellious man who leads a small group and lives by his own moral code. After standing up for a farmer’s family, he becomes the target of a determined unit. His life takes another turn when he falls in love with Parvathy, whose tragic fate deepens his resolve for revenge.

Later, he meets Chandra, a woman who resembles Parvathy, and helps her escape her troubled past. As Devadas and Chandra face betrayal and relentless pursuit, he reconciles with his estranged father and fulfills his promise to the farmer’s family before confronting the forces in search of him.

2. The Court

Cast: Yogalakshmi , V. Jayaprakash, Arjun Syam Gopan

, V. Jayaprakash, Arjun Syam Gopan Director: Balaji Selvaraj

Balaji Selvaraj Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 4, 2026

The Court follows Yazhini, an idealistic young woman with a speech impediment who takes on a complex challenge opposing her father, a celebrated veteran, Raj Sekar. As the proceedings unfold, the professional rivalry brings intense conflict and hidden family vulnerabilities to the surface while charting Yazhini's journey to find her true voice.

3. Bigg Boss (South)

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni , Mohanlal, Kichcha Sudeepa, Vijay Sethupathi

, Mohanlal, Kichcha Sudeepa, Vijay Sethupathi Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Language(s): Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 6, 2026

Bigg Boss Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada are all set to premiere together, embracing new challenges and a fresh list of contestants. With each version beginning its new edition, a promo featuring all four stars was unveiled recently.

4. Unmadham

Cast: Kunchacko Boban , Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair, Sudheesh

, Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair, Sudheesh Director: Kiran Das

Kiran Das Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: September 4, 2026

Unmadham follows Shelly, an officer who dreams of becoming a screenwriter but is forced to return to his routine job due to financial pressures. After a transfer to a remote station, he discovers a forgotten mystery involving the mysterious disappearance of a young woman and begins investigating it, hoping to turn it into a screenplay.

As the investigation deepens, disturbing visions and nightmares blur the lines between reality and his memories, putting his relationship with his wife, Soumya, under strain. Eventually, Shelly uncovers the truth behind the mystery, turning his search into a deeply personal journey that forces him to confront both the hidden reality and its psychological impact.

5. Ananthan Kaadu

Cast: Arya , Murali Gopy, Dev Mohan, Indrans, Appani Sarath, Nikhila Vimal, Vijayaraghavan

, Murali Gopy, Dev Mohan, Indrans, Appani Sarath, Nikhila Vimal, Vijayaraghavan Director: Jiyen Krishnakumar

Jiyen Krishnakumar Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: September 2, 2026

Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Ananthan Kaadu follows four close-knit friends from a struggling neighborhood in a state capital. Bound by their dreams of a better life, they navigate changing circumstances and complex relationships.

6. Korean Kanakaraju

Cast: Varun Tej Konidela , Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil Varma, Daksha Nagarkar, VTV Ganesh, Mahesh Achanta, Srinivas Avasarala

, Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil Varma, Daksha Nagarkar, VTV Ganesh, Mahesh Achanta, Srinivas Avasarala Director: Merlapaka Gandhi

Merlapaka Gandhi Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 4, 2026

Korean Kanakaraju follows Kanakaraju, a hot-tempered yet carefree young man who runs a traditional Bhajana troupe while supporting his family. His life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally drinks from a mysterious vessel containing the remains of a Korean man and becomes possessed by his spirit, gaining extraordinary abilities whenever Korea is mentioned.

To break free from the possession, Kanakaraju, his love interest Chaitra, and his photographer friend Krishnappa travel to South Korea. Their journey becomes a chaotic adventure filled with unexpected encounters and danger as Kanakaraju attempts to uncover the spirit’s unfinished mission and regain control of his life.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Promo: Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeepa to unite for South premiere on September 6