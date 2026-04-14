6 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Ken Karunaas’ Youth, Pochamma to Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Tamil and Telugu cinema have lined up several interesting titles for OTT release this week. If you are looking to check out new films and shows, here are the details you need to know.

6 Telugu and Tamil Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Youth

Cast: Ken Karunaas , Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Nalini, Abison Thevarasa

, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Nalini, Abison Thevarasa Director: Ken Karunaas

Ken Karunaas Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Language: Tamil, Telugu-dub

Tamil, Telugu-dub Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 16, 2026

Youth follows the story of Praveen, a Class 10 student whose main ambition is to find true love. As he searches for romance, his life becomes entangled with three girls. At the same time, he struggles to balance his relationship with his loving mother and his father, who has little faith in his future.

Through a series of relationships and heartbreaks, Praveen gradually discovers the true meaning of love, shaping his maturity and outlook on life.

2. Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Cast: Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar , Sidharth Bharathan, Assim Jamal, Senthil Krishna, Fahad Sidheekh, Sreekanth, Kanakamma K

Askar Ali, , Sidharth Bharathan, Assim Jamal, Senthil Krishna, Fahad Sidheekh, Sreekanth, Kanakamma K Director: Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu

Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes

2 hours and 6 minutes Language: Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub

Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu narrates the story of Anand, a CPO who is about to join duty at a new police station after receiving a punishment transfer. On his way, he becomes involved in a road accident near a forest, where he saves the life of a Tamil Nadu police officer.

Things take a dramatic turn for Anand and the policemen with him when they decide to rescue another officer trapped inside the forest, turning the situation into a time-loop mystery thriller.

3. Aa Gang Repu 3

Cast: Preeti Sundar, Naren Annasagaram, Sandeep Sandilya, Dayanand Reddy, Noxious Nags, Mahipal

Preeti Sundar, Naren Annasagaram, Sandeep Sandilya, Dayanand Reddy, Noxious Nags, Mahipal Director: Yogee Qumaar

Yogee Qumaar Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: April 16, 2026

Aa Gang Repu 3 follows the story of Sreshta, a social media influencer who is trapped in a farmhouse by a client, Sandy, and his gang, who are involved in a heist. After being brutally attacked and left in a remote area, Sreshta undergoes a dark transformation while trying to survive a harrowing night before returning to confront the gang the next day.

4. Matka King

Cast: Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth Jadhav

Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth Jadhav Director: Nagraj Manjule

Nagraj Manjule Genre: Period Crime Thriller

Period Crime Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub

Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: April 17, 2026

Matka King is set in 1960s Mumbai, where a visionary cotton trader, Brij Bhatti, transforms an elite gambling game into a widespread Matka betting network for the masses. As he seeks respect and power, he faces the high costs of ambition in a rapidly evolving city.

5. Pochamma

Cast: Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan, Balaji Manohar

Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan, Balaji Manohar Director: Ramesh Indira

Ramesh Indira Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Supernatural Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: April 17, 2026

Pochamma centers around a cursed mansion and a goddess demanding justice, exploring themes of guilt, supernatural retribution, and buried secrets.

6. Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Cast: Pawan Kalyan , Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Srinath Maganti, Kamal Kamaraju, Gautami

, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Srinath Maganti, Kamal Kamaraju, Gautami Director: Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Language: Telugu, Tamil-dub

Telugu, Tamil-dub Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 16, 2026

Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows a devoted teacher who mentors a tribal boy, naming him Bhagat Singh and shaping him into a socially conscious young man.

Bhagat grows up to become a police officer, while his mentor rises to become the Chief Minister. When an attempt is made on the CM’s life, Bhagat must confront powerful forces and fight to deliver justice.

These are some of the latest Tamil and Telugu releases arriving on OTT platforms this week. Several other titles in different languages are also available for streaming.

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