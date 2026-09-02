6 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases To Watch This Week: Varun Tej Konidela’s Korean Kanakaraju to DC, R Madhavan’s GDN

Tamil and Telugu cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

6 Tamil and Telugu Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Korean Kanakaraju

Cast: Varun Tej Konidela , Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil Varma, Daksha Nagarkar, VTV Ganesh, Mahesh Achanta, Srinivas Avasarala

, Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil Varma, Daksha Nagarkar, VTV Ganesh, Mahesh Achanta, Srinivas Avasarala Director: Merlapaka Gandhi

Merlapaka Gandhi Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 4, 2026

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Korean Kanakaraju follows Kanakaraju, a hot-tempered yet carefree young man who runs a traditional Bhajana troupe while supporting his family. His life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally drinks from a mysterious vessel containing the remains of a Korean man and becomes possessed by his spirit, gaining extraordinary abilities whenever Korea is mentioned.

To break free from the possession, Kanakaraju, his love interest Chaitra, and his photographer friend Krishnappa travel to South Korea. Their journey becomes a chaotic adventure filled with unexpected encounters and danger as Kanakaraju attempts to uncover the spirit’s unfinished mission and regain control of his life.

2. The Court

Cast: Yogalakshmi , V. Jayaprakash, Arjun Syam Gopan

, V. Jayaprakash, Arjun Syam Gopan Director: Balaji Selvaraj

Balaji Selvaraj Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 4, 2026

The Court follows Yazhini, an idealistic young woman with a speech impediment who takes on a complex challenge opposing her father, a celebrated veteran, Raj Sekar. As the proceedings unfold, the professional rivalry brings intense conflict and hidden family vulnerabilities to the surface while charting Yazhini's journey to find her true voice.

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3. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni

Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 6, 2026

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is all set to premiere this week with Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host. This new edition carries the theme of Dasavatharam.

4. DC

Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj , Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Raj, Kasthuri Raja

, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Raj, Kasthuri Raja Director: Arun Matheswaran

Arun Matheswaran Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: September 4, 2026

DC follows Devadas, a rebellious man who leads a small group and lives by his own moral code. After standing up for a farmer’s family, he becomes the target of a determined unit. His life takes another turn when he falls in love with Parvathy, whose tragic fate deepens his resolve for revenge.

Later, he meets Chandra, a woman who resembles Parvathy, and helps her escape her troubled past. As Devadas and Chandra face betrayal and relentless pursuit, he reconciles with his estranged father and fulfills his promise to the farmer’s family before confronting the forces in search of him.

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5. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi

Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 6, 2026

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is the 3rd consecutive season with Vijay Sethupathi returning as the showrunner.

6. GDN

Cast: R. Madhavan , Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Jayaram, Nandhu, Karunakaran, Thambi Ramaiah

, Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Jayaram, Nandhu, Karunakaran, Thambi Ramaiah Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Krishnakumar Ramakumar Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 4, 2026

GDN chronicles the extraordinary journey of Indian inventor and industrialist Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, tracing his rise from humble beginnings to becoming a pioneering force in transportation and technology.

Driven by his fascination with machines, Naidu builds a successful bus transport empire while pursuing groundbreaking inventions. His ambitions, international ventures, and personal relationships bring numerous challenges, but he remains committed to advancing innovation and education through his work.

These are some of the notable Tamil-Telugu films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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