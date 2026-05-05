6 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit to LIK, Oh Butterfly
Are you wondering what to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films to check out.
Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films are all set to hit streaming platforms soon, making it the perfect time for audiences to enjoy new releases. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of films to check out.
6 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films to watch on OTT
1. Dacoit: A Love Story
- Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla
- Director: Shaneil Deo
- Genre: Action Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming Date: May 8, 2026
Dacoit: A Love Story follows Haridas, aka Hari, a convict seeking vengeance against his former lover, Saraswati, whom he believes betrayed him. After a prison break, their paths cross, leading to a complex, emotionally charged story involving a series of daring, high-stakes robberies and shared past trauma.
2. Oh Butterfly
- Cast: Nivedhithaa Sathish, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Nassar, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Geetha Kailasam
- Director: Vijay Ranganathan
- Genre: Psychological Romantic Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: May 8, 2026
Oh Butterfly follows Gouri, a young woman who takes her husband, Arjun, to a secluded hill house, where she plans to reveal a life-changing secret. Their retreat becomes tense when her ex-lover, Surya, unexpectedly arrives, uncovering hidden truths and long-buried past events.
3. Love Mocktail 3
- Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachel David, Abhilash Dalapathi
- Director: Darling Krishna
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: May 8, 2026
Love Mocktail 3 continues after the second installment, focusing on the bond between Adi and his adopted daughter, Nidhi. It explores the idea that family is built, not just born, and follows an emotional journey into a new phase of responsible and nurturing love.
4. Satan: The Dark
- Cast: Fredrick John, Ayraa Palak, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre, Sreeja Ravi
- Director: Manikandan Ramalingam
- Genre: Psychological Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming Date: May 8, 2026
Satan: The Dark is set during the era of the East India Company. A failed witchcraft ritual in Asthinapuram unleashes a dark curse that haunts the village for generations. Years later, a young man must confront this terrifying past to save the woman he loves from its deadly grip.
5. Super Hit
- Cast: Gilli Nata, Gowrav Shetty, Shwetha V, Pramod Shetty, Dragon Manju, Sadhu Kokila
- Director: Vijayanand
- Genre: Mystery Crime Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: May 8, 2026
Super Hit opens with two gangsters attacking a journalist, while another secretly records the incident. The story then unfolds in a nonlinear manner, shifting between multiple characters and events.
Meanwhile, Lucky Baskar is kidnapped and hidden in a car, which Satya, an unemployed youth, tries to steal. When Madhu asks him for a lift, he pretends to be the owner and drives off with her. Along the way, they encounter several eccentric characters, leading to a series of interconnected and unpredictable events that eventually bring all narrative threads together.
6. Love Insurance Kompany
- Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Sunil Reddy
- Director: Vignesh Shivan
- Genre: Sci-fi Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 37 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming Date: May 6, 2026
Set in the year 2040, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) follows the story of Vasu, also known as Vibe Vassey, who hails from a village called Pasume Ulagam (Organic World), where people live without technology, unlike those in other cities.
While working as the voice of an advanced romance-finder app, he becomes part of a system that ensures love is determined through algorithms, making it more about numbers and technology than emotions.
Amid this journey, Vasu falls in love with Dheema, even though the app predicts that their relationship will not work. As their love story poses a threat to the system, the company decides to end their relationship.
Whether technology tears them apart or their feelings bring them together forms the central narrative.
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