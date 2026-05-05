6 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit to LIK, Oh Butterfly

Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films are all set to hit streaming platforms soon, making it the perfect time for audiences to enjoy new releases. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of films to check out.

6 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films to watch on OTT

1. Dacoit: A Love Story

Cast: Adivi Sesh , Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla

, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla Director: Shaneil Deo

Shaneil Deo Genre: Action Romantic Drama

Action Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Dacoit: A Love Story follows Haridas, aka Hari, a convict seeking vengeance against his former lover, Saraswati, whom he believes betrayed him. After a prison break, their paths cross, leading to a complex, emotionally charged story involving a series of daring, high-stakes robberies and shared past trauma.

2. Oh Butterfly

Cast: Nivedhithaa Sathish , Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Nassar, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Geetha Kailasam

, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Nassar, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Geetha Kailasam Director: Vijay Ranganathan

Vijay Ranganathan Genre: Psychological Romantic Thriller

Psychological Romantic Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Oh Butterfly follows Gouri, a young woman who takes her husband, Arjun, to a secluded hill house, where she plans to reveal a life-changing secret. Their retreat becomes tense when her ex-lover, Surya, unexpectedly arrives, uncovering hidden truths and long-buried past events.

3. Love Mocktail 3

Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachel David, Abhilash Dalapathi

Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachel David, Abhilash Dalapathi Director: Darling Krishna

Darling Krishna Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Love Mocktail 3 continues after the second installment, focusing on the bond between Adi and his adopted daughter, Nidhi. It explores the idea that family is built, not just born, and follows an emotional journey into a new phase of responsible and nurturing love.

4. Satan: The Dark

Cast: Fredrick John, Ayraa Palak, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre, Sreeja Ravi

Fredrick John, Ayraa Palak, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre, Sreeja Ravi Director: Manikandan Ramalingam

Manikandan Ramalingam Genre: Psychological Horror Thriller

Psychological Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Satan: The Dark is set during the era of the East India Company. A failed witchcraft ritual in Asthinapuram unleashes a dark curse that haunts the village for generations. Years later, a young man must confront this terrifying past to save the woman he loves from its deadly grip.

5. Super Hit

Cast: Gilli Nata , Gowrav Shetty, Shwetha V, Pramod Shetty, Dragon Manju, Sadhu Kokila

, Gowrav Shetty, Shwetha V, Pramod Shetty, Dragon Manju, Sadhu Kokila Director: Vijayanand

Vijayanand Genre: Mystery Crime Comedy

Mystery Crime Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Super Hit opens with two gangsters attacking a journalist, while another secretly records the incident. The story then unfolds in a nonlinear manner, shifting between multiple characters and events.

Meanwhile, Lucky Baskar is kidnapped and hidden in a car, which Satya, an unemployed youth, tries to steal. When Madhu asks him for a lift, he pretends to be the owner and drives off with her. Along the way, they encounter several eccentric characters, leading to a series of interconnected and unpredictable events that eventually bring all narrative threads together.

6. Love Insurance Kompany

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan , Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Sunil Reddy

, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Sunil Reddy Director: Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan Genre: Sci-fi Romantic Comedy

Sci-fi Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 37 minutes

2 hours and 37 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: May 6, 2026

Set in the year 2040, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) follows the story of Vasu, also known as Vibe Vassey, who hails from a village called Pasume Ulagam (Organic World), where people live without technology, unlike those in other cities.

While working as the voice of an advanced romance-finder app, he becomes part of a system that ensures love is determined through algorithms, making it more about numbers and technology than emotions.

Amid this journey, Vasu falls in love with Dheema, even though the app predicts that their relationship will not work. As their love story poses a threat to the system, the company decides to end their relationship.

Whether technology tears them apart or their feelings bring them together forms the central narrative.

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