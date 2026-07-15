6 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram to The Devil

Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema have lined up several exciting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you're looking to explore new films, here are the details you need to know.

6 Tamil, Kannada and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Maa Inti Bangaaram

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy

, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy Director: BV Nandini Reddy

BV Nandini Reddy Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: July 17, 2026

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows Swarna, an innocent-looking newlywed who lives with her husband in a traditional household. As she tries to earn the acceptance of her skeptical in-laws, she keeps a complicated past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a dangerous group of adversaries.

Whether she succeeds in safeguarding her family forms the rest of the story.

2. Madhuraapuri Sadana

Cast: Bharath Varma, Yashu Mashetty

Bharath Varma, Yashu Mashetty Director: Tarun Reddy

Tarun Reddy Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: July 16, 2026

Madhuraapuri Sadana follows the emotional journey of an ordinary middle-class family striving to fulfill their dream of owning a home. It explores the sacrifices, financial struggles, and deep familial bonds that shape their pursuit of this goal.

3. Sannidhanam PO

Cast: Yogi Babu , Sithara, Roopesh Shetty, Varsha Viswanath, Pramod Shetty, Munnar Ramesh, Vishalini, Vinod Sagar

, Sithara, Roopesh Shetty, Varsha Viswanath, Pramod Shetty, Munnar Ramesh, Vishalini, Vinod Sagar Director: Amutha Sarathy

Amutha Sarathy Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: July 17, 2026

Sannidhanam PO follows Yashodha, a devoted mother who takes her young son, Sabari, on his first pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple. Amid the massive crowds, an unexpected incident separates the two, and Sabari is taken in by a stranger's family. He grows up as a catering worker, unaware of his true identity or the circumstances that changed his life.

Decades later, Yashodha continues her relentless search for her long-lost son. Their paths begin to converge when a police officer's daughter accidentally uncovers clues linking Yashodha to her now-grown son, setting in motion an emotional journey of reunion.

4. The Devil

Cast: Darshan Thoogudeepa , Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Roger Narayan, Shobhraj

, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Roger Narayan, Shobhraj Director: Prakash

Prakash Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: July 17, 2026

The Devil follows Krishna, a kind-hearted young man who dreams of becoming an actor while running a modest eatery. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is recruited by IAS officer Anant Nambiar to impersonate Dhanush, the estranged son of a prominent leader, and step into the public spotlight amid a fierce power struggle.

As Krishna assumes Dhanush's identity, his sincerity and compassion quickly win over the public, earning him widespread admiration. However, his growing popularity is threatened when the real Dhanush returns, triggering a dangerous battle of identities marked by deception, personal rivalries, and high-stakes drama.

5. Kamal Sridevi

Cast: Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Sangeetha Bhat, Akshitha Bopaiah, Kishore, Ramesh Indira

Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Sangeetha Bhat, Akshitha Bopaiah, Kishore, Ramesh Indira Director: VA Sunil Kumar

VA Sunil Kumar Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: July 17, 2026

Kamal Sridevi revolves around the mysterious death of a young woman named Devika, who has been living under the alias Sridevi in a bustling market area of Bengaluru. The narrative unfolds through multiple perspectives as investigators piece together the events surrounding her death and uncover the truth.

6. Transfer Trimurthulu

Cast: Vadde Naveen, Rashi Singh, Shilpa Tulaskar, Raghu Babu

Vadde Naveen, Rashi Singh, Shilpa Tulaskar, Raghu Babu Director: Kamal Teja Narla

Kamal Teja Narla Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: July 17, 2026

Transfer Trimurthulu follows Trimurthulu, an exceptionally honest middle-class police constable whose unwavering integrity and refusal to tolerate corruption earn him the nickname "Transfer Trimurthulu" after being transferred 55 times in just 10 years.

After disrupting a high-profile public event, Trimurthulu is transferred to a remote police station in Araku. There, he discovers an old case linked to his late father, a sincere police officer who lost his life while pursuing the truth.

As Trimurthulu reopens the decades-old investigation, he uncovers a web of hidden secrets and powerful individuals determined to keep the past buried. Facing mounting challenges at every step, the constable risks his career and personal life in his relentless pursuit of the truth.

The above list features some of the top Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films to watch on OTT this week. More titles across other languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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