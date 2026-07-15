6 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram to The Devil
Still thinking about what to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of Tamil, Kannada and Telugu releases to stream.
Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema have lined up several exciting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you're looking to explore new films, here are the details you need to know.
6 Tamil, Kannada and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week
1. Maa Inti Bangaaram
- Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy
- Director: BV Nandini Reddy
- Genre: Action Comedy Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: July 17, 2026
Maa Inti Bangaaram follows Swarna, an innocent-looking newlywed who lives with her husband in a traditional household. As she tries to earn the acceptance of her skeptical in-laws, she keeps a complicated past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a dangerous group of adversaries.
Whether she succeeds in safeguarding her family forms the rest of the story.
2. Madhuraapuri Sadana
- Cast: Bharath Varma, Yashu Mashetty
- Director: Tarun Reddy
- Genre: Family Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ETVWin
- Streaming Date: July 16, 2026
Madhuraapuri Sadana follows the emotional journey of an ordinary middle-class family striving to fulfill their dream of owning a home. It explores the sacrifices, financial struggles, and deep familial bonds that shape their pursuit of this goal.
3. Sannidhanam PO
- Cast: Yogi Babu, Sithara, Roopesh Shetty, Varsha Viswanath, Pramod Shetty, Munnar Ramesh, Vishalini, Vinod Sagar
- Director: Amutha Sarathy
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: July 17, 2026
Sannidhanam PO follows Yashodha, a devoted mother who takes her young son, Sabari, on his first pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple. Amid the massive crowds, an unexpected incident separates the two, and Sabari is taken in by a stranger's family. He grows up as a catering worker, unaware of his true identity or the circumstances that changed his life.
Decades later, Yashodha continues her relentless search for her long-lost son. Their paths begin to converge when a police officer's daughter accidentally uncovers clues linking Yashodha to her now-grown son, setting in motion an emotional journey of reunion.
4. The Devil
- Cast: Darshan Thoogudeepa, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Roger Narayan, Shobhraj
- Director: Prakash
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: July 17, 2026
The Devil follows Krishna, a kind-hearted young man who dreams of becoming an actor while running a modest eatery. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is recruited by IAS officer Anant Nambiar to impersonate Dhanush, the estranged son of a prominent leader, and step into the public spotlight amid a fierce power struggle.
As Krishna assumes Dhanush's identity, his sincerity and compassion quickly win over the public, earning him widespread admiration. However, his growing popularity is threatened when the real Dhanush returns, triggering a dangerous battle of identities marked by deception, personal rivalries, and high-stakes drama.
5. Kamal Sridevi
- Cast: Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Sangeetha Bhat, Akshitha Bopaiah, Kishore, Ramesh Indira
- Director: VA Sunil Kumar
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: July 17, 2026
Kamal Sridevi revolves around the mysterious death of a young woman named Devika, who has been living under the alias Sridevi in a bustling market area of Bengaluru. The narrative unfolds through multiple perspectives as investigators piece together the events surrounding her death and uncover the truth.
6. Transfer Trimurthulu
- Cast: Vadde Naveen, Rashi Singh, Shilpa Tulaskar, Raghu Babu
- Director: Kamal Teja Narla
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: July 17, 2026
Transfer Trimurthulu follows Trimurthulu, an exceptionally honest middle-class police constable whose unwavering integrity and refusal to tolerate corruption earn him the nickname "Transfer Trimurthulu" after being transferred 55 times in just 10 years.
After disrupting a high-profile public event, Trimurthulu is transferred to a remote police station in Araku. There, he discovers an old case linked to his late father, a sincere police officer who lost his life while pursuing the truth.
As Trimurthulu reopens the decades-old investigation, he uncovers a web of hidden secrets and powerful individuals determined to keep the past buried. Facing mounting challenges at every step, the constable risks his career and personal life in his relentless pursuit of the truth.
The above list features some of the top Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films to watch on OTT this week. More titles across other languages are also available for viewers to explore.
ALSO READ: It's Official: Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan to hit big screens on July 23