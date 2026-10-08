6 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic to Soori starrer Mandaadi

Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you are looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

6 Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Mandaadi

Cast: Soori , Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Krish Hassan, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan

, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Krish Hassan, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan Director: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi

Mathimaran Pugazhendhi Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 8, 2026

Mandaadi follows Maari, a young boat racer who revives his village’s forgotten racing team, sparking a bitter rivalry with the powerful Sattapuli and his dominant crew. When Maari’s life is threatened, his uncle Kaali, a former champion who walked away from the sport after a painful past, returns to protect him and train an underdog team of local fishermen.

As old betrayals and family secrets resurface, Kaali must overcome sabotage and a dangerous final race to restore his team’s honour and reclaim his place on the water.

2. Epic - First Semester

Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sivaji, Vasuki, Kalyan Shankar

Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sivaji, Vasuki, Kalyan Shankar Director: Aditya Haasan

Aditya Haasan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Epic - First Semester follows Aditya, a young aspiring filmmaker sent to London by his family to pursue a Master's degree. There, he meets Kadali, an independent girl from Vizag, and they become flatmates, agreeing to a casual relationship with a nine-month deadline.

As their arrangement evolves into genuine love, they struggle with career dreams and conflicting expectations about the future. With their time together running out, Aditya and Kadali must decide whether their love can survive the realities of life.

3. Jailer 2 Super Show

Cast: Rajinikanth , SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander

, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander Genre: Pre-release event

Pre-release event Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Ahead of Jailer 2 ’s release on October 15, 2026, Rajinikanth, alongside the main cast and crew of the actioner, appeared at a pre-release event.

4. Video

Cast: Bharath K. Tumkur, Jeevan Shivakumar, Tejesh S. Manjunath, Priya J. Achar, Nalme Nachiyar

Bharath K. Tumkur, Jeevan Shivakumar, Tejesh S. Manjunath, Priya J. Achar, Nalme Nachiyar Director: Srinidhi Bengaluru

Srinidhi Bengaluru Genre: Found Footage Horror Thriller

Found Footage Horror Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Video follows content creators set out on an ambitious road trip to an abandoned, supposedly haunted school in Odisha, hoping to create their most viral video yet. What begins as a lighthearted paranormal investigation during a lunar eclipse soon turns terrifying.

Trapped inside the shifting school, the group must confront an unknown supernatural threat while their carefully planned content turns into a desperate fight for survival.

5. Least Eligible Bachelor

Cast: Harsha Chemudu, Hyper Aadi, Aishwarya Holakkal, Jeevan Kumar

Harsha Chemudu, Hyper Aadi, Aishwarya Holakkal, Jeevan Kumar Director: Babu Degala

Babu Degala Genre: Comedy Drama Series

Comedy Drama Series Where to watch: ETVWin/Netflix

ETVWin/Netflix Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Least Eligible Bachelor follows a middle-class young man facing heavy pressure from his family and society to get married. Because of his unique personality and circumstances, he is considered the "least eligible" bachelor. What happens to his life and relationships is narrated in the show.

6. Paris Cafe

Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Anumol, Vijay Vishwa, Nayana Sai, Sai Vicky, Bipin Kumar

Guru Somasundaram, Anumol, Vijay Vishwa, Nayana Sai, Sai Vicky, Bipin Kumar Director: Saraj Seelan

Saraj Seelan Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video/Aha Video/Simply South

Prime Video/Aha Video/Simply South Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Paris Cafe follows Olivizhiyaal aka Oli, whose dream trip to Paris takes an unexpected turn when she learns that her parents, Dr. Gautham and Tara, have separated. A photograph and a buried secret from seven years earlier lead her to uncover the truth behind their broken relationship.

With the support of her soulmate Kavin, Oli pieces together a painful past that forces her parents to confront the consequences of keeping the truth hidden. Now, the family must decide whether facing the past can finally give them a chance to heal.

These are some of the Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Indian 3 Announced: Kamal Haasan starrer sees first major update after 2 years since prequel, says ‘Senapathy is back with…’