6 Telugu and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan’s Parasakthi

Tamil and Telugu cinema have lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re looking to check out new films and shows, here are all the details you need to know.

6 Telugu and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. The Raja Saab

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani

Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani Director: Maruthi

Maruthi Genre: Horror Comedy Drama

Horror Comedy Drama Runtime: 3 hours 10 minutes

3 hours 10 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: February 6, 2026

The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy film that revolves around Raja, a young man who lives with his grandmother. When she begins receiving visions of her husband, Raja sets out to investigate his grandfather’s past, eventually stumbling upon a haunted mansion inhabited by his spirit.

As Raja becomes a pawn in his grandfather’s sinister scheme, the malevolent spirit uses hypnotic methods and mysticism to entrap him. How Raja manages to break free and restore balance forms the heart of the film.

2. Kombuseevi

Cast: Shanmuga Pandian, R. Sarathkumar, Tharnika, Sujith Shankar, Kaali Venkat

Shanmuga Pandian, R. Sarathkumar, Tharnika, Sujith Shankar, Kaali Venkat Director: Ponram

Ponram Genre: Gangster Action Drama

Gangster Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Where to watch: Tentkotta

Tentkotta Streaming Date: February 6, 2026

Kombuseevi, starring late Captain Vijayakanth’s son Shanmuga Pandian in the lead role, is an action crime film that is slated to release on OTT this week. Based on true events, the movie revolves around two men involved in bomb-related activities who vow to protect their village, despite carrying dangerous pasts of their own.

3. Psych Siddhartha

Cast: Shree Nandu, Yamini Bhaskar, Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas, Simha N, Sukesh Reddy

Shree Nandu, Yamini Bhaskar, Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas, Simha N, Sukesh Reddy Director: Varun Reddy

Varun Reddy Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: February 4, 2026

Psych Siddhartha follows the story of Siddhartha, a down-on-his-luck young man who faces constant setbacks in life. However, things begin to change when he finds hope after falling in love with a single mother named Shravya.

The rest of the film explores his struggles, as his troubled past and exaggerated reactions threaten to ruin both his personal life and relationships.

4. Nilakanta: The Essence of Karma

Cast: Mahendran, Yashna Muthuluri, Neha Pathan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ramki, Babloo Prithveeraj, Surabhi Prabhavathi

Mahendran, Yashna Muthuluri, Neha Pathan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ramki, Babloo Prithveeraj, Surabhi Prabhavathi Director: Rakesh Madhavan

Rakesh Madhavan Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: February 6, 2026

Nilakanta is a Telugu drama that explores the life of a kind-hearted tailor named Nilakanta in the education-focused village of Saraswathipuram. A firm believer in karma, his life is put to the test when he is forced to confront a powerful rival, possibly destiny itself, in a courageous fight for survival.

5. Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Cast: Sharwanand, Samyuktha, Sakshi Vaidya, Naresh, Sunil, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Srikanth Iyengar, Sree Vishnu (cameo)

Sharwanand, Samyuktha, Sakshi Vaidya, Naresh, Sunil, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Srikanth Iyengar, Sree Vishnu (cameo) Director: Ram Abbaraju

Ram Abbaraju Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: February 4, 2026

Nari Nari Naduma Murari follows Gautham, a young architect who falls in love with Nithya during a trip to Kerala. Although her father, Ramalingaiah, initially opposes their relationship, he eventually agrees to the marriage on the condition that it be a court wedding.

However, Gautham soon reveals that he is still legally married to his former college sweetheart, Dia, a truth that threatens his relationship with Nithya. Forced to resolve the situation, Gautham sets out to obtain a divorce, only to discover that Dia is already married. The film follows his struggle to untangle the resulting legal and emotional complications and whether he ultimately succeeds in marrying Nithya.

6. Parasakthi

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Sreeleela, Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Sandhya Mridul, Chetan, Rana Daggubati (cameo), Basil Joseph (cameo)

Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Sreeleela, Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Sandhya Mridul, Chetan, Rana Daggubati (cameo), Basil Joseph (cameo) Director: Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara Genre: Period Political Drama

Period Political Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: February 7, 2026

Set in 1960s Tamil Nadu, Parasakthi follows Chezhaiyan, also known as Che, a peace-loving railway employee and the sole breadwinner of his family. He also looks after his younger brother, Chinna Durai, a college student and activist.

As civil unrest escalates, Chinna actively fights against systemic oppression despite Che’s disagreement with his methods. Events take a drastic turn when a ruthless police officer, Thirunaadan, enters the picture and uses police brutality to suppress the protests.

A life-changing incident soon alters Che’s outlook, prompting him to stand alongside the movement his brother supports. The film explores Che’s transformation, his bond with his brother, and the challenges they face together.

These films are among the latest Tamil and Telugu releases arriving on OTT platforms this week. Several other titles across different languages are also available for streaming.

