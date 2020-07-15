  1. Home
6 Times Samantha Akkineni was inspired by Deepika Padukone's style and almost twinned with the B town star

The Tamil and Telugu actress always tops best-dressed lists. Also, Samantha Akkineni's style is more like Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone- classy, comfortable and effortless.
4054 reads Mumbai
The Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni is a popular face down South and has won hearts of the audience with her strong roles in the films. She is a fashion icon and her style statements often grab attention from the fashion police. Be it her Sabyasachi suit to floral sarees, Samantha Akkineni has got a unique style and aura that leaves everyone talking about. Sartorially speaking, the last couple of years have been best for the actress. At the airports, Sam is seen topping her travel outfits with a denim jacket, high waist pants, easy-breezy dresses. The Tamil and Telugu actress always tops best-dressed lists. Also, Samantha's style is more like Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone- classy, comfortable and effortless. 

Be it pantsuit to wearing elegant saree accessorised with a choker, Samantha Akkineni seems to have a mutual appreciation for Deepika Padukone and has displayed several times by taking some style and fashion inspiration from her. Sam has got the same fashion taste as some of the Bollywood beauties including, Deepika. Here's a look at the time when Samantha Akkineni was inspired by Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone's style and almost twinned with the actress. 

1. Comfort comes first:

Samantha Akkineni was spotted at the airport wearing black denim paired with a basic white tee and a denim jacket. Look at their hairstyle to sunglasses and the way they carry their airport outfits, clearly, both the divas have a similar sense of style. 

2. Elegant and how:

Samantha Akkineni has always flaunted her love for sarees and she carries it elegantly. Here's one of her looks that is quite similar to Deepika Padukone's. At Kapil Sharma's wedding, Deepika wore this pink and gold saree by Raw Mango. She styled it with a gold choker and matching earrings. A pale pink lip and hair tied back in a bun with flowers rounded up her look to perfection. 

3. Choker is love:

Samantha Akkineni and Deepika Padukone seem to know everything that's trending in fashion. Here's a look at their stunning saree looks and love for choker! We are totally in love with their saree and choker looks and must say, they have styled it in their best way possible. Which actress' style do you like better? 

4. Gown with feathers:

Deepika Padukone and Samantha Akkineni were spotted wearing similar gowns in purple. While DP wore this purple gown with feathers and veil at an awards event, Samantha Akkineni wore it at her wedding reception. 

5. The boss lady vibe:

Samantha and DP are giving us major boss lady vibe in their blue pantsuit. Who according to you managed to win the look? Let us know in the comment section below. 

6. Rocking the all-white:

Well, it is perfectly alright for the two actresses to have their hearts set for similar kind of outfits but the most important thing is styling. Here, both the talented actresses have styled it in the perfect and classy way possible. Carrying all-white is not everyone's cup of tea! 

Which is your favourite look of them? Let us know in the comment section below! 

Credits :Instagram

