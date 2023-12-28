6 viral photos of 2023: Ram Charan's daughter Klin’s first media appearance to Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement

As we bid adieu to 2023, it's time to take a nostalgic glance back at the moments that set our hearts ablaze, dominated the internet, and became the hottest gossip in town. Indian cinema, in particular, has been a vibrant tapestry this year, woven with heartwarming celebrations, remarkable achievements, and events that etched themselves onto our collective memory.

From the joyous arrival of new life to the unions of our favorite stars, from the recognition of exceptional talent to the global acclaim of cinematic masterpieces, these viral moments have left an indelible mark on the silver screen and in the hearts of fans. So, let's embark on a journey down memory lane and relive the top five viral moments that defined the cinematic landscape of 2023.

1. Ram Charan and Upasana's first appearance with Klin Kaara Konidela

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were blessed with their little princess on June 20, 2023. During the couple's first public appearance with their newborn child, Klin Kaara Konidela, outside the hospital, fans celebrated the arrival of the mega princess with bursting crackers and cutting cakes. They eagerly awaited a glimpse of the child.

2. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth photo shoot in the same studio

Film legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, two stalwarts of Indian cinema, were captured in a rare photo shoot, sharing a studio space. This momentous occasion brought together the iconic actors, fueling excitement and speculation among fans about a potential collaboration or project. However, it was later revealed that both actors were merely shooting in the same studio, sharing a glimpse. They were seen exchanging wishes and greetings and posed for pictures.

3. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s first engagement photo on Instagram

Tollywood stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi delighted their fans by sharing a heartfelt moment from their engagement on Instagram. The couple's candid photo showcased their love and commitment, garnering warm wishes and congratulations from the entertainment industry and fans alike. The engagement surprised fans, as the couple had never previously shared any news about their relationship. The sudden announcement of their wedding plans came as a shock to their admirers.

4. Allu Arjun's National Award win for Pushpa movie

The stylish and talented actor, Allu Arjun, achieved a significant milestone by winning the 69th National Award for his outstanding performance in the movie Pushpa. This prestigious recognition added another feather to his cap and marked a proud moment in his illustrious career. He is the first Bollywood celebrity to win the National Award in the Best Actor category. Devi Sri Prasad, the music director, was also seen winning the National Award for Best Music Director this time.

5. RRR movie’s Oscar win

The magnum opus RRR, directed by SS.Rajamouli, achieved international acclaim by winning an Oscar. The film, lauded for its grandeur and storytelling, received recognition on the global stage, showcasing the prowess of Telugu cinema and its ability to resonate with audiences worldwide. Chandra Bose and MM Keeravani won awards for the Best Original Song, specifically for the song Naatu Naatu.

6. Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Maldives holiday viral photos

Tollywood heartthrobs Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna set social media ablaze with their stunning vacation pictures from the Maldives. The viral photos captured the couple's picturesque holiday, sparking admiration and envy from fans. The couple was seen posing at the same location, taking to Instagram to share the pictures. However, they did not openly acknowledge that they were on vacation together. Soon, the photos went viral on the internet.

2023 has been a year of exhilarating highs and heartwarming moments in Indian cinema. From family bonds that warmed our hearts to legendary collaborations that sent shivers down our spines, from individual accolades that sparked celebration to global recognition that painted Indian cinema on a grand canvas, these viral photos and moments have stood out among all.

