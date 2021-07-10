6 years of Baahubali: Prabhas raises toast to the team that created waves of cinematic magic; Shares BTS Photo

Prabhas took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note as his biggest blockbuster film Baahuali completed six years of release.

Indian cinema witnessed a tectonic shift in standards when The Telugu movie Baahubali: The Beginning was released six years ago on this day. Director Rajamouli, the man behind the scenes and Prabhas in the role of Baahubali made the whole world notice him and his talents and the ability of Indians to produce movies which are on par with Hollywood. Baahubali, is the movie, which made Prabhas the pan Indian star and recognition all over the world, went down the memory lane and recollected the happy memories as the movie completes six years of its release.

Today, exactly six years ago, Baahubali: The Beginning, which created wonders all over the world, released in the theatres and shattered box office records. On the note, the actor has shared a beautiful message remembering the historic film. Prabhas, who is very rare on social media, couldn’t miss the special day as it marks six years of his biggest worldwide loved film Baahubali. Sharing the picture from the sets of Baahubali on social media, Prabhas wrote, actor “#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here's to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world "

The biggest film of Telugu and Indian cinema, the Baahubali stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sathyaraj as main leads, directed by ace director Rajamouli. Baahubali: The Beginning has made an huge impact on everyone as the only question that kept running in everybody’s mouth is “Why did Kattapa kill Baahubali?”. Well, the answer was received in Baahubali 2 but left a lot of curiousity. Originally shot in Telugu and Tamil, the film also released in multiple languages such as Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Chinese, and Japanese to name a few. The franchise garnered quite a few prestigious awards like the National Award, the Filmfare, and received five nominations for the prestigious Saturn Awards. Baahubali: The Beginning also has the distinction of being the first Telugu film to win the prestigious National Award for The Best Feature Film

