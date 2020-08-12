61 years of Kamalism: Here are 5 iconic movies of Ulaga Naayagan that furthered the cause of cinema

As the multiple award-winning actor completes 61 years in the film industry today, here are some of his films which were way ahead of time.

It would not be an understatement to say that Kamal Haasan has changed the trajectory of Indian cinema with his exceptional contribution to films. He has been a huge inspiration for actors and filmmakers in the country and has earned four National Awards, 19 Filmfare Awards, a Padma Shri, a Padma Bhushan, an Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Chevalier) and a mention in the Limca Book of Records. As the multiple award-winning icon completes 61 years in the film industry today, here are some of his films which were way ahead of time.

Appoorva Sagodharargal

The story of the film revolves around Appu and Raja, who are twins who. When their father, who was a sincere cop, gets murdered, his pregnant wife escapes the scene. Later, with the help of a passer-by, she gives birth to her twins and she gets separated from one of the children. The twins meet as adults and avenge their father’s death. Produced by Kamal Haasan and released in 1989, Appoorva Sagodharargal was a huge blockbuster that regaled audiences in theatres for almost 600 days. Kamal essayed a triple role, that of a father and his twin sons. One of the twin sons was that of a dwarf and a lot of ingenious techniques and state-of-the-art equipment were used to make him look convincing for the role.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan meets the families of the crew members who lost their lives in the Indian 2 crane mishap

Moondraam Pirai

Here is a film that was tear-jerker as much as it was an entertainer. The story follows a school teacher Somu (Haasan) who meets Viji (essayed by ) in a brothel and realises that she is suffering from amnesia, which causes her to regress to a childlike state. He decides to take her to his home in Ooty and nurtures her. The superhit film won a slew of awards, including two National Awards (Best Actor for Kamal Haasan, Best Cinematography for Balu Mahendra) and five Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, including a Best Actress win for Sridevi.

Nayagan

Nayagan is a timeless classic written and directed by Mani Ratnam and it is this film that marked a milestone in Haasan's career as it received international recognition. The film narrated the struggles of South Indians living in Bombay, and it was based on the real-life of underworld don, Varadarajan Mudaliar. Haasan played the role of Velu Naicker and such was his impact that it earned him a National Film Award for his performance.

Also Read: 61 Years of Kamalism: Lokesh Kanagaraj RELEASES recreation of Kamal Haasan’s classic song from Sathya

Thevar Magan

Thevar Magan is about a London-educated Saktivel, who returns to India and wants to open a chain of restaurants in Chennai. His father (played by Sivaji Ganesan), however, wishes that he would stay back and help villagers, but fate plays its own hand. This film went on to achieve cult status in Tamil cinema and it is said to have captured the essence of the southern Tamil Nadu's rural culture. It was the only film at the time that shed light on caste and glorification of caste-based practices. The film had Gauthami and Revathi as leading ladies, while Nassar was seen as the main antagonist.

Hey Ram

Here's a Kamal Haasan film that raised many eyebrows and put Tamil cinema on the global map. Hey Ram was screened at the International Film Festival of India and selected by Film Federation of India as its submission to the Oscars in the year 2000. It was also screened at the 25th Toronto International Film Festival and at the 2000 Locarno Festival. Hey Ram is a semi-fictional period drama, that follows a common man, who joins the people plotting to kill Gandhi after his wife is raped and killed in riots. The film was brilliantly crafted with prosthetic make-up (Micheal Westmore), splendid cinematography (Thiru), magnificent artwork (Sabu Cyril) and designed costumes (Sarika). It won three National Film Awards.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×