61 Years of Kamalism: Lokesh Kanagaraj RELEASES recreation of Kamal Haasan’s classic song from Sathya

Sharing the video, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “I take immense joy and pride in wishing @ikamalhaasan sir on 61years of kamalism. Im honoured to release the "REBEL ANTHEM” a location-based cover of the 1987 classic song "POTTA PADIYUDHU" from SATHYA created by “SIMBA” director Arvind Sridhar as a tribute. Kudos @simba_arvind”. Kamal Haasan, who thanked the makers for the tribute video, expressed how touched he was to see it. He stated that he was touched by the unconditional love of his fans.

Check out the Tweet here:

@simba_arvind @Dir_lokesh I am touched. This does not seem like simple nostalgia. This is unconditional love. The return gift from my side could & should only be of the same kind. Love you guys. My motivation, in a marathon you all have allowed me to run. https://t.co/Oikmcq1orq — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 10, 2020

Also Read: Mammootty's political drama One will release on a digital streaming platform?

Kamal Haasan wrote, “@simba_arvind @Dir_lokesh I am touched. This does not seem like simple nostalgia. This is unconditional love. The return gift from my side could & should only be of the same kind. Love you guys. My motivation, in a marathon you all have allowed me to run.” Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2 directed by Shankar. Bankrolled by Lyca productions, Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies.