65 crore? Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel secures a MASSIVE OTT deal- REPORTS

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel is just a few days away from hitting the big screens on February 7. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film has been generating significant buzz online due to its storyline and deal with Netflix. That’s right! The OTT platform has acquired the streaming rights for the movie at a whopping price.

As reported by 123Telugu, the director of Thandel revealed during promotions that the film has already recovered more than half of its budget. The movie's budget is Rs 90 crore, while the OTT deal with Netflix was secured for Rs 65 crore. The Naga Chaitanya starrer will start streaming on the platform after 50 days of its theatrical run.

It was a well-known fact that Thandel will stream on Netflix following the completion of its theatrical business. The streaming giant even made an official announcement and wrote, "When fate drags them across borders, only courage can bring them home. Thandel, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release!"

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Thandel follows the story of a fisherman from Srikakulam who faces immense hardships after drifting into Pakistani waters. The film explores his journey, the troubles he encounters during a fishing trip, and the struggles he and other fishermen endure to return home to their families. While the movie reportedly includes patriotic elements, its primary focus remains on survival drama.

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a fisherman and has charged a hefty fee for the film. He reportedly received a paycheck between Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi charged Rs 5 crore, which is higher than her fee for Amaran.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Siasat and Koimoi. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.