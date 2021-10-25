Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut take selfie; Mohanlal, Big B send messages on Rajinikanth's Dadasaheb Phalke Award win

67th National Film Awards were held today, October 25, at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Superstar Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and many others from the film industry attended the grand ceremony. The awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Post the event, Kangana clicked a selfie with Dhanush and posted it with a caption: 'WIth the best actor.'

Kangana, who received the Best Actress award also congratulated Rajinikanth for being honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In his speech after receiving the award, Rajinikanth remembered his mentor and guru K Balachander. "I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great values and injecting spirituality in me. My friend from Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague, Raj Bahadur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers, directors, technicians who worked with me and co-artists, distributors, executors, media, press, and all my fans. And, Tamil people, without them I am nobody. I thank the Tamil people who have given me my life. Jai Hind!"

Meanwhile, check out Kangana's latest post for Dhanush and Rajinikanth below:

Rajinikanth got a standing ovation as he was called on the stage. Kangana, Latha Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Dhanush and every member in the hall cheered for him.

Mohanlal, Khusbu Sundar, Amitabh Bachchan, and music director AR Rahman also sent special video messages for the Darbar actor. Amitabh Bachchan said, "What he has achieved is beyond, special and extraordinary."

Khushbu Sundar, on the other hand, said, "This man has left an everlasting impact on everyone."