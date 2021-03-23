67th National Film Awards: Dhanush thanks cast & crew of Asuran; Says he never thought he would come this far

Asuran directed by Vetri Maaran has Dhanush as the lead actor, while Manju Warrier played the leading lady. It also featured Pasupathi, Prakash Raj and Teejay in key supporting roles.

After the announcement of 67th National Awards was made, social media has been filled with congratulatory messages to the winners. Dhanush took to his Twitter space and issued a press note, where he thanked the cast and crew of the film and expressed how elated he is after hearing the news. He stated that he never thought he would come this far and win two National Awards and added that Vetri Maaran has become like his brother.

He wrote, "I woke up to this amazing news of being honoured with the prestigious national award for Asuran. To win one best actor award is a dream. To win two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far. I thank Vetri Maaran for giving me Sivasami". He finished the note by thanking his ‘pillars of strength’ his fans.

See the Tweet here:

OM NAMASHIVAAYA pic.twitter.com/XXFo8BDRIO — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 23, 2021

Also Read: Vetri Maaran is surprised with Asuran’s National Award; Says he knew Dhanush would bag it

The film also bagged the Best Feature Film Award. Dhanush was seen in three different avatars in Asuran. While one showed him as an angry young man, the second one showed him as a forgiving middle aged father. The third one was that of an aggressive uncontrollable man in his early 50s. The film is adapted from the Tamil novel Vekkai by Poomani. GV Prakash composed music. Other than Dhanush, the film had Manju Warrier as the leading lady, while Teejay, Ken, Pasupathi and Prakash Raj starred in the key supporting roles.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×