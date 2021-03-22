67th National Film Awards: Marakkar Arabbikadalinte Simham, Jersey to Asuran; South films full winners list

The 67th National Film Awards were announced today, March 22, 2021, and the South Indian film industry has witnessed many big wins in all the languages- Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. Dhanush has won the 'Best Actor' National award (Tamil) for the second time for Vetrimaaran's Asuran after Aadukalam. Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam) has bagged the 'Best Film' award at 67th National Film Awards. Nani starrer Jersey has grabbed the 'Best Telugu film' award while Kalla Nottam and Akshi have won 'Best Malayalam' and 'Best Kannada' film awards respectively.

The National Award winners were announced LIVE on PIB India's Facebook page. 461 films earned a place in the Feature Film category while 220 films were in the Non-Feature Film category.