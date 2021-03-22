67th National Film Awards: Marakkar Arabbikadalinte Simham, Jersey to Asuran; South films full winners list
The 67th National Film Awards were announced today, March 22, 2021, and the South Indian film industry has witnessed many big wins in all the languages- Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. Dhanush has won the 'Best Actor' National award (Tamil) for the second time for Vetrimaaran's Asuran after Aadukalam. Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam) has bagged the 'Best Film' award at 67th National Film Awards. Nani starrer Jersey has grabbed the 'Best Telugu film' award while Kalla Nottam and Akshi have won 'Best Malayalam' and 'Best Kannada' film awards respectively.
The National Award winners were announced LIVE on PIB India's Facebook page. 461 films earned a place in the Feature Film category while 220 films were in the Non-Feature Film category.
Check out South films that bagged big at the 67th National Film Awards:
NON FEATURE FILMS:
Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
FEATURE FILMS:
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: Maharshi (Telugu)
BEST ACTION DIRECTION:
Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION:
Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Cinematography: Jallikkettu (Malayalam)
Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi
Best Actor: Dhanush for Asuran
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)
Special Jury National Award: Radhakrishnan Parthiban for OS7
Best Special Effects: Siddharth Priyadarshan for Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham (Malayalam)
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)
