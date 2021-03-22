67th National Film Awards: Nani on Jersey's big win, Samantha Akkineni Tovino Thomas congratulate winners

67th National Film Awards: Dhanush has won the 'Best Actor' National award (Tamil) for the second time for Vetrimaaran's Asuran after Aadukalam.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced today in New Delhi, on March 22. Many outstanding and deserving films from the South Indian cinema managed to create a mark this year. Nani starrer Jersey won 'Best Telugu Film' National award and the actor can't keep calm. Nani is super happy and overwhelmed over the film's big win. He took to Twitter and expressed his excitement with a still from the film. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Telugu film Jersey is now being remade in Hindi with in the lead role.

The South Indian cinema is super proud of Vijay Sethupathi, who won the 'Best Supporting Actor award for Super Deluxe. Samantha Akkineni, Vignesh Shivan and many other celebs took to social media and congratulated Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The Tamil star also thanked the director and shared a poster from the film. He wrote, "Thank you Director #ThiagarajanKumararaja & each and everyone #SuperDeluxe #Shilpa". Super Deluxe also had Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan and director Mysskin in the lead roles.

Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya and other Malayalam celebs from the film industry are all praises for the winners. Jayasurya wrote, "Congrats to all the winners," alongside a collage of all the Malayalam films who won big at the 67th National Film Awards.

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer Maharshi won 'Best Choreography' (Raju Sundaram) and 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Pooja Hegde can't hold the excitement and is all set to celebrate the film's big win.

Dhanush has won the 'Best Actor' National award (Tamil) for the second time for Vetrimaaran's Asuran after Aadukalam. Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam) has bagged the 'Best Film' award. Actor Arya tweeted, "It’s so good to see all the winners..Thank you so much for making us proud."

