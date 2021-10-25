67th National Film Awards: Rajinikanth conferred with prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award; VIDEO
The 67th National Film Awards are being held in New Delhi and superstar Rajinikanth was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Asha Bhosle, Mohanlal, were among others who were nominated along with superstar Rajinikanth for this prestigious award. Ahead of the big event, Rajinikanth also shared a few candid moments with Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush.
For the unversed, the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards should have been held last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event got postponed and so were the 67th National Film Awards. Rajinikanth arrived at the event today in New Delhi with his wife Latha Rajinikanth. Superstar's daughter Aishwarya was also present at the awards ceremony with actor-husband Dhanush who won the Best Actor award for Asuran and the film also won the Best Film award in Tamil.
Superstar @rajinikanth receives the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward at 67th #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/RmzAsyrSW5— Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) October 25, 2021
Sound designer Resul Pookutty, who has won a couple of awards shared a photo of him looking regal in white ahead of the 67th National Film Awards.
Bismillah… for tge 67th National Film Awards… pic.twitter.com/Hr2qbbJUOg— resul pookutty (@resulp) October 25, 2021
Here is the list of some big wins from the South Indian film industry:
Feature Film Awards
Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Actor (shared): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)
Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)
Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)
Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor
Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram
Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban
Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)
Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)
Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)
Best Films in Each Language:
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Special Mentions: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), and Picasso (Marathi)