68th National Film Awards: Dhanush congratulates Suriya for Soorarai Pottru; R Madhavan is proud
Dhanush, R Madhavan, Khushbu Sundar and others congratulated the team Soorarai Pottru for winning big at 68th National Film Awards.
Congratulations are in order for Suriya and the entire team of Soorarai Pottru for winning 5 National Film Awards. Dhanush called it a 'big day for Tamil cinema' while R Madhavan congratulated Suriya saying his 'heart swells with pride'.
"A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud," Dhanush tweeted as he congratulated them.
On the other hand, R Madhavan wrote, "@Suriya_offl THATS MY BRO… CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NATIONAL AWARD for #Sooraraipottru… Heart swells with pride bro."
Actress Radhika Sarathkumar also congratulated Suriya and all the winners of this year's National Film Award. "Congratulations dear @Suriya_offl #AparnaBalamurali #SudhaKongara and all the winners of this years National awards."
Veteran actress Khushbu Sunday said, 'well deserved' in her heartwarming team for Soorarai Pottru team. "Yayyyyyyyy.. #SooraraiPottru is all the way at #NationalFilmAwards Congratulations to the entire team. Well deserving," she wrote on social media.
Soorarai Pottru has won 5 National Film Awards:
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara
Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar
Check out the full 68th National Film Award Winners list below:
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu
Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum
Best Music director: S Thaman for Ala Vaikuthapurramloo
Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Choreography: Natyam
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin
Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
