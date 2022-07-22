68th National Film Awards: Dhanush congratulates Suriya for Soorarai Pottru; R Madhavan is proud

Congratulations are in order for Suriya and the entire team of Soorarai Pottru for winning 5 National Film Awards. Dhanush called it a 'big day for Tamil cinema' while R Madhavan congratulated Suriya saying his 'heart swells with pride'.

"A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud," Dhanush tweeted as he congratulated them.

On the other hand, R Madhavan wrote, "@Suriya_offl THATS MY BRO… CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NATIONAL AWARD for #Sooraraipottru… Heart swells with pride bro."

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar also congratulated Suriya and all the winners of this year's National Film Award. "Congratulations dear @Suriya_offl #AparnaBalamurali #SudhaKongara and all the winners of this years National awards."

Veteran actress Khushbu Sunday said, 'well deserved' in her heartwarming team for Soorarai Pottru team. "Yayyyyyyyy.. #SooraraiPottru is all the way at #NationalFilmAwards Congratulations to the entire team. Well deserving," she wrote on social media.

Check out the full 68th National Film Award Winners list below:

Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Music director: S Thaman for Ala Vaikuthapurramloo

Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Choreography: Natyam

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin

Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

