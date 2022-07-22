68th National Film Awards: Dhanush congratulates Suriya for Soorarai Pottru; R Madhavan is proud

Dhanush, R Madhavan, Khushbu Sundar and others congratulated the team Soorarai Pottru for winning big at 68th National Film Awards.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 22, 2022 07:09 PM IST  |  23.6K
Dhanush congratulates Suriya for Soorarai Pottru
68th National Film Awards: Dhanush congratulates Suriya for Soorarai Pottru; R Madhavan is proud
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Congratulations are in order for Suriya and the entire team of Soorarai Pottru for winning 5 National Film Awards. Dhanush called it a 'big day for Tamil cinema' while R Madhavan congratulated Suriya saying his 'heart swells with pride'. 

"A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud," Dhanush tweeted as he congratulated them. 

On the other hand, R Madhavan wrote, "@Suriya_offl THATS MY BRO… CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NATIONAL AWARD for #Sooraraipottru… Heart swells with pride bro." 

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar also congratulated Suriya and all the winners of this year's National Film Award. "Congratulations dear @Suriya_offl #AparnaBalamurali  #SudhaKongara  and all the winners of this years National awards." 

Veteran actress Khushbu Sunday said, 'well deserved' in her heartwarming team for Soorarai Pottru team. "Yayyyyyyyy.. #SooraraiPottru is all the way at #NationalFilmAwards Congratulations to the entire team. Well deserving," she wrote on social media. 

Soorarai Pottru has won 5 National Film Awards: 

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru  
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali 
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara  
Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar  

Check out the full 68th National Film Award Winners list below:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo 

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum 

Best Music director: S Thaman for Ala Vaikuthapurramloo

Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum 

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam 

Best Choreography: Natyam 

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin 

Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Also Read| National Film Awards Winners List: Soorarai Pottru, Colour Photo bag Best Film, Late Sachy wins Best Director 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!