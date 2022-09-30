68th National Film Awards: Suriya opts mundu look to receive Best Actor Award with wife Jyothika

Suriya is sharing his Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn for the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Soorarai Pottru won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards, including best feature film, best actor award to Suriya, best actress award to Aparna Balamurali, best original screenplay, and GV Prakash was awarded the best background music.

Suriya attended the National awards event in Delhi along with his wife Jyothika. The actor was all smiles, clad in traditional lungi as he received the Best Actor for his blockbuster film Soorari Pottru. The Tamil star was accompanied with his wife Jyothika as he received the award He played the role of a lawyer in the film.

A while ago, the actor was pictured at the Mumbai airport along with his wife and actor Jyotika and their kids - Diya and Dev. Suriya and Jyotika were twinning and winning in white outfits as they were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning.

In July, when the National Award for announced for the actor, he took to his social media and penned a heartfelt note to thank everyone. He further wrote, "My love and 'Thank You' to all those who have encouraged my efforts so far and to my Amma & Appa, Karthi & Brinda, who have supported me always. I dedicate this award to my kids Diya and Dev and to my loving family," said Suriya, who went on to thank his 'Anbaana fans' on this joyous occasion."

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru was based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.



