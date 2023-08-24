69th National Awards: Suriya, Jr NTR nominated for Best Actor; RRR, Minnal Murali join the race

The National Film Awards is the most prestigious award that honors the best actors and movies. The 69th National Award winners will be announced today at 5 PM during a press meet at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The shortlisted movies and actors have been announced on social media and it's tough competition between many South and Bollywood movies and stars.

As per reports, talented actors like Suriya, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR are in the race for best Actor. Movies like Jai Bhim, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Nayattu, Minnal Murali, and many others. The winners will be announced today and fans are hoping Jr NTR, Dhanush to bag the National Award for their performance in RRR and Karnan.

List of Best Movies, Best Actors, and Best Actresses in race for National Awards

In the race for Best Actor is Jr NTR and Ram Charan for RRR, Suriya for Jai Bhim, Dhanush for Karnan, Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, Silambarasan TR for Maanadu, Arya for Sarpatta, actor Joju George for Nayattu. In the race for the Best Actress award are Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Thalaivi respectively along with Lijo Mol for her role as a pregnant woman in Jai Bhim and Revathy in Bhoothakalam.

Movies fighting for Best Picture at Nation Awards are Tamil films- Jai Bhim, Karnan, Sarpatta Parambarai, Vinodhaya Sitham, Maanadu and Telugu movies such as RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Uppena, Jathi Ratnalu, Uppena and others. Many Malayalam films are strong contenders for the coveted awards, such as Nayattu, Minnal Murali, and Meppadiyan. Madhavan's directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is another strong contender across various categories.

Although RRR was released in 2022, SS Rajamouli's directorial was reportedly granted a U/A certificate on November 26, 2021. And that's the reason the film is on the list of the 69th National Awards. Feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between 1 January 2021, and 31 December 2021, are eligible for the film award categories.



Meanwhile, it is also said that MM Keeravani also has a high chance to win Best Music Director for his compositions in RRR. His composition song Naatu Naatu from RRR also won Best Song at Oscars 2023.



