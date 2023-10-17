69th National Film Awards 2023: Buchi Babu thanks mentor Sukumar on Uppena’s Best Telugu Film award win

Buchi Babu Sana accompanied by Mythri Movie Makers Naveen Yerneni, is currently at 69th National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi. Ahead of the event, he remembered his mentor and Pushpa director Sukumar on Uppena’s Best Telugu Film award win.

As the anchor asked, “How was the experience in making the movie Uppena?”

Buchi Babu answered it, “I feel so happy on receiving the National Award. It has been only possible because of Naveen sir who is the producer of the film. I also want to take this opportunity to thank my guru director, Sukumar sir. I also want to special thank Vijay Sethupathi, Krithi Shetty, and my hero Panja Vaishnav Tej.”

