69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun creates history as he bags 'Best Actor' for Pushpa The Rise

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards have been announced, on Thursday evening in New Delhi. Allu Arjun, who made everyone go gaga over his performance as Pushpa Raj, bagged Best Actor for the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. He became the first Telugu actor to win Best Actor from Telugu in 68 years. Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad won Best Director and Best Music Director respectively as well.

Allu Arjun beats Ram Charan and Jr NTR as he bags Best Actor at 69th National Film Awards

Allu Arjun inched into the hearts of audiences with his performance as Pushpa Raj. The actor underwent a massive transformation for the role and changed everything, from talking, walking, acting, and breathing like his Pushpa Raj character. One of the biggest factors of Pushpa is truly Allu Arjun's performance, his body language and ‘Thaggede Le’ swag made everyone become a fan of him. And there isn't anyone, from a kid to an old uncle, who didn't try to recreate Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj body language and popular dialogue.

Other nominated stars in the category of Best Actor were Jr NTR and Ram Charan for RRR, Suriya for Jai Bhim, Dhanush for Karnan, Silambarasan TR for Maanadu, Arya for Sarpatta, actor Joju George for Nayattu. Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Lijo Mol, and Revathy fought for the position of Best Actress.

About Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is about a laborer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special song Oo Antava, which became a chartbuster hit.

About National Film Awards

The award ceremony is organized every year but was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 68th National Film Awards took place last year and honored the movies released in 2020. Soorarai Pottru won the award for Best Feature Film at the 68th National Film Awards, while the Best Actor Award was shared between Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

